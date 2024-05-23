AFL Trade News: Rhyan Mansell commits future to Richmond Tigers with 2-year deal

As per the AFL website, young pressure forward Rhyan Mansell has signed a two-year extension with the Richmond Tigers. He had joined them via a supplemental Period selection early in the 2021 season after an SANFL game for Woodville-West Torrens .

Mansel penned a one-year contract extension late in the 2023 season and will now extend that by two years, locking him down at Punt Road until at least the end of 2026.

He featured in 17 games last season, a career-high, which raised him above the 30-game mark. After nine games this season, he's up to 41 AFL appearances. He also has six goals, 97 disposals and 28 tackles this season.

After undergoing concussion protocols after the Tigers’ loss to Brisbane last weekend, Mansell won't ply in Dreamtime at the MCG on Saturday.

Rhyan Mansell pushing forward at Richmond despite career uncertainties

AFL Rd 8 - Richmond v Fremantle

After playing to prove his worth last season, Rhyan Mansell finds himself in the same position this year, determined to remain at the top of his game.

The Tasmanian's form was impressive at the start of the season. He seems to be emerging as Richmond coach Adem Yze’s leading small forward. The 23-year-old has played nearly 40 AFL games and looks to be working towards more time at Punt Road. Speaking to Zero Hanger, he said:

"Last year I had a bit of a focus on it (being without a contract), it motivated me. You always want to play your strongest, but knowing you're out of a contract you want to play good football.

"I felt like I did that and was fortunate enough to get another contract. This year I guess it's the same thing. I'm just motivated to do my best for the team and by doing that hopefully I'll be at the football club for a lot longer."

Mansell is looking forward to the Dreamtime game on Saturday, With his family in attendance he believes it to be the perfect occasion to represent his people on the big stage:

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be my second Dreamtime. I'll have family over, so it'll be a proud moment running out onto the ground, the pre-game stuff is unbelievable. It's probably my favourite thing of the year.

"We've obviously got a lot of brothers that play at Richmond. So everyone is keen to get out there and wear Maurice's guernsey for him. Unfortunately, he won't be wearing it but we're keen to do him proud while we wear it."

