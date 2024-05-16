Hawthorn Hawks defender Jack Scrimshaw has penned a new three-year contract with the club. The club via its website revealed the contract extension of the 25-year-old until the end of the 2027 season.

Scrimhaw's contract was due to end at the cessation of the current campaign, but following a strong start to the season, the Hawks decided to reward him with an extension.

The former Gold Coast backman has averaged 18.44 disposals, 6.33 marks, 8.2 intercept possessions, and 84.4% disposal efficiency in nine games this season. The Hawks list manager Mark McKenzie, spoke on Scrimshaw's re-signing, emphasizing his importance to the club. He said (via Zero Hanger):

“Having been a former top-10 draft pick, Scrim's talent has been obvious since walking through the doors of our club, but his continued growth and development has been fantastic to witness especially most recently.

“Off the back of a career-best pre-season, we've seen Scrim build towards some really strong form in the early stages of 2024, which we're confident he can continue.

“No doubt Scrim is an important piece of what we are building here at Hawthorn, and I'm sure the brown and gold faithful will be delighted to see his talents locked away for three more years," he added.

Scrimshaw joined the Hawthorn Hawks in 2018 after requesting a trade to a Victorian-based club and has kicked 11 goals in 82 appearances.

Hawthorn Hawks will play Port Adelaide without Jack Scrimshaw

The Hawthorn Hawks will be without their latest re-signee Jack Scrimshaw when they clash with Port Adelaide on Sunday, May 19. The 25-year-old was handed a one-match suspension for rough conduct after a dangerous tackle on St Kilda's Liam Stocker in Round 9.

Scrimshaw threw his opponent into the turf in the final quarter of the Hawks' close five-point (58-53) victory in Launceston last Saturday. Stocker hit his head on the ground and looked dizzy for a short time but played out the match.

The match review officer on Sunday evaluated Scrimshaw's tackle as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact which attracts a game suspension. Hawthorn did appeal the ban, making the defender unavailable in Round 10.

The Hawks will hope to secure a third successive win when they clash with the Power at the Adelaide Oval. They defeated the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda in Rounds 8 and 9, respectively.