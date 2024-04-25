"Becoming an absolute all-timer" - Essendon Bombers fans lavish praise on 28-year-old for his outstanding performance against Collingwood Magpies

Essendon fans reserved lots of praise for midfielder Zach Merrett following his outstanding performance in the side's Anzac Day match against Collingwood on Thursday, April 25. The Bombers and Magpies played out an 85-85 tie in the highly anticipated match held annually to commemorate Anzac Day.

Bombers captain Zach Merrett played a key role in the game and was given the Anzac Medal for being the best man on the ground. Merrett recorded 31 disposals, six clearances and eight tackles.

The skipper's performance impressed fans and they lavished praise on him via X.

"Can't be anything but proud of Essendon today. Could've really folded after giving up that early lead, but responded after they copped a big punch. Zach Merrett is fast becoming an absolute all-timer for the club. Just different class out there today," one fan said about Merrett.

Here are some more posts from fans showering praise for the Essendon captain:

"Best captain in the game! Well done Zach Merrett on the ANZAC Day Medal!" one fan posted.

"On such a special day. That was a special performance Bombers. Congratulations Zach Merrett. Super Captain and leader. Epitomise all that makes this day special," another fan said.

"I’m so glad Zach Merrett is getting the recognition and support from players and general footy community. He is and forever will go down as one of the best captains in Essendons history," a third fan added.

Zach Merrett was named captain in 2023 and has scored 67 goals in 212 appearances for the Bombers.

Essendon Bombers and Collingswood Magpies record first draw of the AFL season

The Bombers and Magpies recorded the first draw of the 2024 AFL season following an 85-85 result in the Anzac Day match on Thursday, April 25.

The Bombers are sixth in the league table with 18 points while the Magpies are seventh with 14 points. The Bombers next play the West Coast on May 4, and Collingwood will take on Carlton on May 3.