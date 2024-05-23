Collingwood Magpies set to field two debutants against Fremantle on Friday as injury woes continue 

Collingwood Magpies will debut two players when they square off against Fremantle Dockers at the Optus Stadium on Friday, May 24. Youngsters Ed Allan and Will Parker will feature in their first AFL game coach Craig McRea confirmed on Tuesday.

Spots in the first team became available for Parker and Allan following injuries to Jordan De Goey (abdominal strain), Will Hoskin Elliot (hamstring), and Reef McInnes (concussion).

Allan, a No.19 pick in the 2022 national draft has impressed since becoming a Pie. The youngster has played in various positions such as half-back, on the wing, and through the midfield for Collingwood's VFL side.

In his last VFL outing, Allan recorded 17 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances, and a goal. Interestingly, he will debut against the team his father Ben Allan once played for and captained.

Ahead of his upcoming debut, coach McRae praised the youngster, labeling him the Pies' "fittest player".

"There's a number of reasons why his (Allan's) name would be up in lights. He's our fittest player. He can run further than most players in our team which after a couple of six-day breaks, that could be an advantage too," McRae said.

Former cricketer, Parker will also play his first AFL game this weekend. The 21-year-old joined the Collingwood Magpies in February as a Category B rookie but has impressed in the VFL, averaging 16 disposals and 3.2 tackles as a rebounding defender.

Before signing for the Pies, Parker honed his footy skills playing for Coates Talent League club Eastern Ranges where he made 18 appearances.

Collingwood Magpies set to hand out debuts to 4 players in the 2024 AFL season

The Collingwood Magpies will have handed four players their AFL debuts in 2024 when Ed Allan and Will Parker feature against Fremantle Dockers in Round 11.

Coach Craig McRae has listed Allan and Parker in the team selection list for Friday's clash with the Dockers. The Pies have already debuted mature-age recruits Lachie Sullivan and Joe Richards this season.

Sullivan, 26 made his AFL debut in Round 8 against Carlton Blues, while Richards (24) had his first AFL appearance a week later against West Coast Eagles. Collingwood secured victories in the two games they featured a debutant this season and will hope the pattern continues against Fremantle.