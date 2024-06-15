Collingwood Magpies star Brayden Maynard drops take on hostile reception from rival fans - "I can see why they do hate me"

Collingwood's Brayden Maynard has dropped his take on the hostile reception from rival fans and has accepted his role as the team's enforcer if it means the Magpies keep winning.

Ahead of Sunday's game against North Melbourne, which would be his milestone 200th game, Maynard said:

“I don't really like being hated by the other fans. But I can see why they do hate me but I promise I'm a good guy, a great guy.”

“The only thing that really matters to me is what my teammates and the club thinks of me and I know within the four walls that I think I've got a great amount of respect and I love everyone in this club.

“So that's all that matters to me. I don't really pay attention to any of the outside noise.”

“The guys that I run out with every week are the guys I play for and they play for me as well.”

Maynard ecstatic about Collingwood Magpies fan-support.

Brayden Maynard of the Magpies celebrates with the premiership cup during the 2023 AFL Grand Final match

Since Brayden Maynard faced the Melbourne Demons in last year's qualifying final when he knocked out Angus Brayshaw, the Collingwood player became one of the most hated players in the league.

Brayshaw, who suffered a heavy concussion after Maynard's shoulder connected with his head, was forced to retire earlier in the year.

When Maynard faced the Demons on Monday, Melbourne fans made their affection for him known very evidently with their loud boos.

Maynard played the hard-man well and cheers from his own team's fans boosted his morale and he bullied the Melbourne players off the field in a very dominant display.

In an interview on Wednesday according to afl.com.au when he spoke to the media, he said:

“There was a bit of a build-up. I actually tried to stay off social media because I knew everything would pop up again."

So I did quite well in that sense. To get booed every time I got the ball but then the Magpie army to come over those boos and give a big cheer, it did mean a lot.”

Maynard insisted his on-field and off-field personas were very different but his competitive abilities has helped him remain on top.

“It's a bit of white-line fever. I do get pretty angry and pretty aggressive when I cross that white line, but that's just a part of who I am and I wouldn't want any other way.

“And I don't think I'd be here today if I didn't have that balance between when I'm off the field relaxing, big, gentle giant, but then when I cross it I'm a different beast.

The 38-point win saw Collingwood rise into sixth place in the table while the Demons, who have now lost back-to-back games, have dropped out of the top eight ahead of their scheduled bye.