Collingwood Magpies’ wretched run of injuries continues with key goalkicker out of contention for clash against West Coast 

Jamie Elliott has been ruled out of the Collingwood Magpies' clash against West Coast on Sunday. The 31-year-old didn't train with the team on Thursday due to back soreness, even though he was named in the squad list.

Magpies coach Craig McRae confirmed Elliott's absence on Friday morning.

"We tried to give Jamie every chance to play, hence why we named him in the squad, but he woke up this morning and he still has a sore back," McRae said.

"It didn’t settle enough to get him out there so will see how it goes," he added.

This development, coupled with Jordan De Goey's groin injury, meant that the team had to call on reinforcements.

McRae said veteran Jeremy Howe would be in the squad as a forward. The team will lean into his experience as a senior player and hope he can play a vital role in Sunday's match.

“He has a lot of class as a forward, he has history there, so we are hopeful he can play a role for us there,” McRae said.

“It’ll be a different forward-line mix – you take out three or four of your starting forward line from last week, it’s a different mix, but we’ll move the ball the same. It’s just a matter of playing a role within that,” he added.

Collingwood confirms debutants for Sunday

Jack Bytel trains during a Collingwood Magpies AFL training session

The unavailability of Jamie Elliott and others due to injury has made way for two debutants to get into the Collingwood Magpies team. Joe Richards, who remains uncapped after the 2022 AFL draft, and Jack Bytel, who was formerly with the Saints, have an opportunity to impress both the coach and fans.

Craig McRae spoke about other young players, such as Finn McRae, who could use the team's injury setbacks as an opportunity to make their mark on the team.

“Fin will play; I told Fin yesterday; he will get a good opportunity to play a full game and show what he is capable of,” McRae said.

“I think one of the exciting things about Sunday is we’re going to play some players that have been craving opportunity. Our team has been pretty rock solid in terms of injuries early in the year. Guys have been playing good footy and not getting a chance.”

“We are not bringing in 18-year-old guys just out of school. We are bringing in guys that have had to bide their time and they will get opportunities this weekend,” he added.

Winning over long-time rivals Carlton took the Magpies to ninth on the table. The defending premiers will look to take the win against West Coast in their game on Sunday.