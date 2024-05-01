Collingwood suffer huge injury blow with key duo set to sit out Carlton clash

Collingwood will be without Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell when they take on Carlton on Friday, May 3. Both midfielders have been ruled out of the Magpies' clash with the Blues due to injury.

De Goey is nursing a groin injury and did not train with the squad, while Mitchell is still recovering from a foot issue that has lingered since the start of the season. Ahead of the clash on Friday, Coach Craig McRae confirmed De Goey's absence, revealing the time frame for his recovery remains unknown.

“Jordy won’t play – he’s got tight groins, so we’re just going to sort of back him off a little bit, hopefully get those things settled down," Craig McRae said (via news.com.au).

“This is the unknown, we’re not sure how long (his recovery) will be, the reality is it’s come on reasonably quickly," he added.

To fill the void in midfield, the Magpies have turned to pre-season signing Lachie Sullivan. The 26-year-old was signed on the eve of the 2024 season and will make his AFL debut against the Blues on Friday.

Sullivan had been one of the best performers in the VFL for the past couple of seasons but was overlooked by clubs in the AFL until the Magpies offered him the opportunity to trial for a rookie contract.

The Magpies considered Sullivan for the Round 7 Anzac Day clash against Essendon but promoted Harvey Harrison instead. However, injuries to De Goey and Mitchell opened a spot ahead of the Carlton clash, and coach McRea informed Sullivan of his imminent debut.

Collingwood will look to return to winning ways after Anzac Day draw

The Collingwood Magpies will look to return to winning ways after last Thursday's Anzac Day draw with Essendon Bombers. Both sides played an 85-85 tie in the annual April 25th fixture in honor of Australian servicemen and women.

Collingwood was on a three-game winning streak before the Essendon game and will hope to get back on track when they play Carlton Blues in Round 8. They have a 3-3-1 record and are tenth in the league.