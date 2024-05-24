"Dogs would've smashed them", "They kept up with the Swans for 3 quarters" - Fans react as Western Bulldogs suffer triple injury blow against Sydney

Fans reacted as the highly anticipated match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans lived up to the hype. The game was filled with highlight moments from both sides and resulted in a narrow victory for the Swans.

However, Bulldogs fans were not pleased with the outcome, blaming the loss on the string of injuries suffered during the match. Bulldogs players Aaron Naughton, Ed Richards and Anthony Scott suffered significant injuries during the game, weakening the lineup and slowing their momentum down to a crawl.

There was an obvious shift in the pace of the match, as the Swans, who had been struggling against the Dogs before the injuries, seemed to take off in the third quarter. Their lead reached 30 points halfway through the final term before the resilient Dogs reduced the gap. The final result was 102-88 for the Swans.

Fans took to X, wondering what the outcome of the game would have been had there been no injuries to the Dogs. They also praised the Bulldogs for their brilliant performance against the top-ranked team in the league despite being at a clear disadvantage.

“Wish we had Swans injury luck,” said @Tom_Wiki99

"Injuries and 2 on Interchange have hurt us. It was competitive until then. Tough," commented @bliaziLLa

“We can say injuries, short break. It's a fair excuse. Let's straighten up in front of goal though. Put one of those gimmes we miss every week and this game is tighter.” said @WBGezpo

Western Bulldogs “optimistic” despite worries over Naughton’s knee injury

Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs suffered many injuries in their Thursday game with the Sydney Swans.

Perhaps the most troubling of them was Aaron Naughton’s knee injury. It was the result of an awkward landing for Naughton during a tackle in the second quarter of the game. Naughton immediately clutched his right knee in visible distress.

The Bulldogs medical team wasted no time in attending to Naughton but fans are worried about the potential consequences of the injury for Naughton and the Western Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old had to be supported as he exited the field, clearly unable to walk on his injured leg.

“That is not good for Aaron Naughton,” Seven Network commentator, Brian Taylor commented on Seven.

“Let’s hope that’s not what I think it is. Betting from the reactions of Naughton then that’s not a good one … that is ugly,” Alister Nicholson, Seven Network commentator, also gave his thoughts, saying, “He’s in a lot of pain. He threw the mouthguard, worrying signs there.”

The Bulldogs are hopeful that Naughton’s injury is not an ACL tear and will not lead to his absence for the rest of the season. Scans are needed to confirm the extent of the injury but for now the Western Bulldogs are optimistic.

“We’re pretty optimistic it’s not his ACL,” Matthew Egan told Fox Footy.

Naughton didn't play the rest of the game as he later appeared from the rooms wearing a knee brace.