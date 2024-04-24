"Enjoy next week off" "Cheap shot" - Fans want Marlion Pickett suspended as he punches Clayton Oliver, video emerges

Fans have called for Marlion Pickett to be suspended for punching Clayton Oliver in the Anzac Day eve clash between the Richmond Tigers and Melbourne Demons. The Demons recorded a 43-point win over the Tigers (85-42) after a dominant second-half display at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne's Daniel Turner and Max Gawn were standout performers on the night. The 22-year-old was the Demons' lead kicker with three goals, while Gawn was awarded the Frank 'Checker' Medal for the best player on the ground.

Richmond's Pickett also made headlines, although for the wrong reasons. While Melbourne was lining up to take a free kick in the first quarter, a scuffle erupted between players from both sides. Pickett apparently punched Clayton Oliver in the stomach, causing the mild brawl.

Expand Tweet

Video of the incident on social media caught Aussie fans' attention, and they called for Pickett's suspension by the AFL tribunal.

"Bye bye Marlion Pickett, jail boy," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Absolute cheap shot from Marlion Pickett! Enjoy next week off!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Pickett can start practicing being a defendant at the tribunal, he's going to need the practice," a third fan said about the incident.

Below are more reactions to Pickett punching Oliver in the Anzac Day eve match:

"How is Pickett even playing?" one fan said.

"If Pickett isn’t doing arm burglary’s his doing cheap shots at the G. What a dog," another fan added.

Pickett could face the AFL tribunal following his attack on Oliver and could be handed a suspension if found guilty.

Marlion Pickett is still embroiled in a court case over alleged commercial burglaries

Richmond Tigers midfielder Marlion Pickett is still embroiled in a court case over alleged burglary and criminal damages. The two-time premiership player was charged in June 2023 for a series of commercial thefts.

While the 32-year-old was granted bail by the court and cleared to continue playing in the AFL, his case is still pending. The AFL star also hasn't appeared in court since then due to multiple adjournments.

Pickett was drafted by Richmond in 2019 and has registered 25 goals in 83 games for the Tigers.