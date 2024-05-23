Essendon Bombers to open contract renewal talks with 26-year-old forward after next week’s AFL Mid-season Draft

The Essendon Bombers are to contact out-of-contract forward Matt Guelfi in a few weeks concerning a renewal of his contract. The club, however, looks to conquer the mid-season draft next Wednesday before offering the 26-year-old an extension.

Guelfi sits at the top of a list of 20 players at Essendon who are out of contract this season. He has arguably been in career form for the past weeks.

It was communicated to Foxfooty.com.au that the Bombers noted his remarkable form since his return from a calf injury sustained in Round 1, where he kicked two goals and made four assists. Neither Guelfi’s management nor Essendon seem to be in a hurry to sign, so it could be inferred that all parties involved are satisfied with his current state.

In the last two weeks, Guelfi has booted three goals against GWS, then North Melbourne, and posed a valid threat to opposing defences due to his role as a small with the presence of a tall overhead. On Sunday, he celebrated his 100th career game in a match against the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

In the 2017 draft, the 184cm forward was picked up by Essendon with pick 67 and later signed a two-year extension in August 2022.

Among Essendon’s 2024 out-of-contract players, 11 of the 20 are reportedly also looking at a contract extension. These players include Will Setterfield, Archie Perkins, Todd Goldstein, Dylan Shiel, Nik Cox, Dyson Heppell, Jye Caldwell, Harrison Jones, Jake Stringer and Jake Kelly in addition to Guelfi.

Jake Stringer, instead of the typical one or two, hopes to work a three-year extension, somewhat following after vice-captain Andrew McGrath, who signed a six-year deal to keep him at Tullamarine until the 2030 season at least.

Essendon Bombers to have one more mid-season draft pick with Jaiden Hunter down

AFL Dreamtime At The 'G Media Opportunity - Essendon Bombers.

The Essendon Bombers will have one mid-season draft pick extra with 2023 mid-season selection Jaiden Hunter unavailable for the rest of the season. He suffered an ACL injury during the pre-season in January.

In anticipation of what new players Essendon could recruit in the mid-season drafts, Jye Menzie, Hawk Massimo D’Ambrosio and Will Snelling are some noteworthy names who have made an impact on the league. Who could be next?

At the ‘G on Saturday night, the Bombers go up against Richmond.