Essendon Bombers squad suffers virus outbreak with several players asked to stay home 

A severe virus has spread through the Essendon Bombers club. Following this, the club has issued a notice to its players to stay at home on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 28 and May 29) to avoid further health issues.

According to sports journalist Tom Morris, the Bombers have made the decision to prevent more players and staff members from getting sick. The virus has reportedly affected both players and staff.

The club is taking the matter extremely seriously and has decided to organize modified programs throughout the week. Amid the chaotic situation, the team is optimistic about at least having their final training session as planned on Thursday, May 30. However, they "will not take any risks." Meanwhile, the club is still seeking to identify the virus. "It is unclear whether" it is the "flu or COVID."

Essendon Bombers have enjoyed a smooth outing in the 2024 AFL season. They have been fabulous so far and are looking forward to continuing their dominance in their upcoming match. Most recently, the Bombers played against Richmond on Saturday, May 25, and won by 12 points.

Essendon Bombers to face Gold Coast in Round 12

The Bombers will be back in action this Sunday, June 2, facing off against the Gold Coast Suns in a match set to start at 16:00 AEST. The Bombers have been in exemplary form throughout this season, winning nine of their 11 matches.

One of their only losses came against Port Adelaide, who defeated them by 69 points. In Round 4, Port Adelaide scored 111 while Essendon could only manage 42, resulting in a brutal loss.

The Gold Coast Suns have also been playing well this season. They started with an impressive victory against Richmond, scoring 99 points to Richmond's 60.

The Suns won their first two matches of the season before suffering losses against the Western Bulldogs and GWS Giants in the next two rounds. However, they made a comeback with a victory against Hawthorn, though it was followed by another loss against the Sydney Swans. In Round 11, they faced Carlton and won by 29 points.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top when the Gold Coast Suns and Essendon Bombers face each other in the next match.