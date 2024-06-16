Every word from Dustin Martin’s emotional post-match interview following his milestone 300th AFL game on Saturday 

Richmond Tigers' Dustin Martin played his 300th AFL game in a match against Hawthorn on Saturday, June 15. He performed decently, but the club lost the game 97-49.

However, the stadium was filled with over 90,000 fans eager to see Dustin Martin in his milestone match. Following the game, he became emotional seeing so many people cheering for him.

Despite the unfavorable result for the club, Martin was elated by the love he received from the crowd. Speaking of his notable achievement, he expressed his joy while talking to the media. He said (via Fox Sports):

"It’s amazing, disappointing result for the club. I love the Tiger Army so much, I love the club so much, it means the absolute world to me. All the love I received this week has meant the absolute world to me. Thank you everyone who sent me a message, social media, on the radio, I felt so loved this week. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it."

Martin further elaborated that he was grateful for having an incredible career in the AFL, adding:

"This is pretty special, there’s too many. I’ve been so blessed throughout my own career, it’s been an unbelievable journey, I don’t really know what to say. I’m so grateful for all the support. It’s bloody awesome."

Highlights from Dustin Martin's 300th game

Dustin Martin made 13 disposals in his 300th game. His team finished with a score of 49, while Hawthorn was highly impressive, scoring 97 and winning by a large margin.

Hawthorn maintained the lead throughout the match. At the end of the first quarter, Hawthorn had 27 points, while Richmond had 15. Hawthorn were leading with a score of 82 by the end of the third quarter, while Richmond had 38. In the final quarter, Richmond managed one goal while Hawthorn scored two, emerging victorious in the game.

Dustin Martin has been playing for Richmond since 2010. In his 300 matches for the club, he has recorded 338 goals. In 2024, he has participated in ten events, scoring nine goals and making 190 disposals.

In his career, Martin has been awarded the AFL premiership player title three times, in 2017, 2019, and 2020. He also won the Brownlow Medal in 2017 and has been named to the All-Australian team four times. The midfielder boasts an impressive career record.