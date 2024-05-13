Explained: Why Geelong Cats' Tom Atkins has been slapped with charge following AFL MRO revelation

Geelong Cats' Tom Atkins faces charges from the AFL Match Review Officer due to a tripping incident involving Port Adelaide’s Jason Horne-Francis during Friday night’s match which ended in a loss to Power.

During the fourth quarter in Port Adelaide's forward 50, Horne-Francis took possession after which Atkins made a tackle attempt. Atkins' extended right leg hit the young midfielder heavily, sending him crashing to the ground. Horne-Francis seemed unable to get back up and was soon attended to by club medical staff.

The MRO scrutinized the action and flagged Tom Atkins for tripping, classifying it as intentional conduct with low impact and body contact.

Being his second tripping offense, the Geelong onballer could opt for an early plea for an increased $3750 fine. If Atkins decides to challenge the charge via a written submission, however, it would incur a $6250 fine if unsuccessful.

Tom Atkins was the only player cited from Friday night's match.

Geelong’s Tom Atkins fast-rising to prominence since his 2019 debut

AFL Rd 9 - Geelong v Port Adelaide

Joining other “Geelong VFL graduates” such as Shane Mumford, Tom Stewart and Scott Thompson, Atkins was selected in the 2018 AFL rookie draft by Geelong. Initially supposed to play as a small forward, he found himself playing midfield.

Atkins made his debut in round one of the 2019 season against Collingwood.

During his first two seasons, Atkins played as a pressure forward, eventually switching to defense in the 2021 season. By 2022, he made his way into the Geelong midfield, and played a key role in the Cats’ success in the 2022 season, making it to and winning the Grand Final. Atkins finished fifth in the club's Carji Greeve’s medal count that season, winning the Tom Harley Award as best clubman.

In the following season, 2023, his form was just as strong. He won the Tom Harley Award as best clubman for the second year in a row, and finished as a second-place runner-up in the Carji Greeves medal count.

Now 28, Atkins has 113 games and 17 goals under his belt. In the 2023 season, he rose to an average disposal of 19.3 with about 7.6 tackles per game, and the total figure of 175 ranked third overall in the AFL. He was one of only three Cats to play in every game of the 2023 season.