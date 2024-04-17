Explained: Why Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will miss Western Bulldogs' AFL clash against St Kilda Saints

The Western Bulldogs will be without star forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan when they take on St Kilda on Thursday, April 18. Ugle-Hagan, who played well for the Bulldogs in their previous encounter despite losing to Essendon, will not feature in the crunch tie against the Saints for personal reasons.

The 22-year-old was his side's best performer against the Bombers, kicking three goals, but will not be in action on Thursday night. Before this withdrawal, he had been a consistent figure in coach Luke Beveridge's team, featuring in all five of the Bulldog's games thus far.

In his absence, ruck-forward Rory Lobb has been recalled to the team to make up the numbers. Lobb has featured in only one senior game this season but will line up in attack for the Dogs as they look towards picking their third win of the season.

Western Bulldogs are currently 12th on the AFL standings with a record of 2-3.

Western Bulldogs to battle St Kilda without Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Tom Liberator

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will not be the only key player the Western Bulldogs will be without when they battle St Kilda at the Marvel Stadium on Thursday.

Ugle-Hagan's withdrawal comes as another huge blow for coach Beveridge who will also be without the services of Tom Liberator. The Bulldogs' vice-captain collapsed in the 96-67 loss to Essendon and is still undergoing concussion protocols after passing a series of medical tests.

The Bulldogs will look to return to winning ways after a poor start to the season which has seen them lose their last two matches. Beveridge will hope to turn the tide in his favor despite the absence of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Liberator by grabbing a victory over the Saints, who share a similar record (2-3) as his team.

Based on previous records, the Saints are the glaring favorites going into this tie, but it is left to be seen if the Bulldogs can tip the scale for another victory this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback