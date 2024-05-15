Explained: Why Port Adelaide‘s Tom Clurey has avoided the SANFL match review panel suspension following incident against North Adelaide

Port Adelaide defender Tom Clurey avoided suspension for his SANFL strike against North Adelaide's Lachlan Grubb. Port Adelaide played against North Adelaide during the sixth round of the SANFL on May 10, with the latter winning the match 119-35.

However, during the third quarter of the game, Tom Clure was involved in an incident with Lachlan Grubb. Fortunately, Clurey received only a financial penalty instead of a suspension. He was graded with low impact for body contact, resulting in a penalty of $125.

However, had he been graded with medium or higher impact, he might have faced suspension from his upcoming match. With Tom Clurey avoiding a fine, he remains eligible to play for his team at both the AFL and SANFL levels.

Tom Clurey has been playing for Port Adelaide since 2013. He was drafted by the team in the 2012 National Draft as the 29th pick. Aside from SANFL, he has also played for his team at AFL level.

In the last match, North Adelaide defeated Port Adelaide by 74 points. North Adelaide scored 119 points, while Port Adelaide managed only 35.

Port Adelaide has remained winless so far in the SANFL season, placing them at the bottom of the overall team standings. Meanwhile, North Adelaide has won three matches this season and secured sixth spot in the standings.

Port Adelaide's Tom Clurey set to play against South Adelaide

As Port Adelaide Tom Clurey avoided suspension, he will enter the club's next match against South Adelaide. The Magpies are all set to play against South Adelaide in Round 7 of the 2024 SANFL season on May 25.

Port Adelaide began the 2024 SANFL season with a match against Glenelg. However, the team struggled in their game and lost the match by 150-84. Next, they faced West Adelaide but suffered another narrow loss by just four points (83-79). In Round 3, the Eagles defeated them by a score of 83-57, followed by their fourth consecutive defeat of the season against Norwood in Round 4.

In Round 5, Port Adelaide played against the Adelaide Football Club, and the result remained the same as they lost the match by 103-62. They will be looking to clinch their first win of the season in the round 7 clash against South Adelaide.