Former AFL star Sam Fisher is facing time behind bars after pleading guilty to drug trafficking. The ex-St Kilda defender was in court on Monday, April 29, for a pre-sentence hearing following his guilty plea to trafficking drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine.

Fisher was arrested in May 2022 after police raided his house and found a range of drugs and chemicals like Valium tablets, human growth hormone, Ketaminme and Butanediol.

They also seized drug parcels including 82 grams of cocaine, 996 grams of methamphetamine and a huge amount of cash, which linked him to a drug trafficking scheme. The home of one of Fisher's associates was also raided, and evidence of the two communicating and planning cross-country drug shipments was uncovered.

Fisher was charged with trafficking drugs in commercial quantity, which carries a basic sentencing of 16 years imprisonment. However, during a previous hearing, the former Saints star was informed that he would be jailed for at least five years and four months but could be set free on parole after three years.

Fisher's counsel Dermot Dann spoke about how his client's involvement in drugs has ruined his life.

"His involvement in drugs has ruined his life," Dann said. "He is a very, very good person … who got into a very bad situation."

Dann also revealed that the 41-year-old is committed to rehabilitation and has taken steps like speaking at schools and clubs to deter others from the "sad situation" he was in.

The judge commented on Sam Fisher's imminent sentencing, citing how it would be a devastating experience and a grave place for the player who had no prior criminal record and never envisaged being in prison.

However, he reiterated that drug laws are laid to prevent venturing into the drug trade (as per AMP).

"Do not enter this realm of drug trafficking, otherwise you're likely to spend 16 years potentially in prison, or more," the judge said.

Fisher was released on bail and instructed to return for final sentencing on May 16.

All about Sam Fisher's AFL career

Sam Fisher was chosen as the No. 55 pick in the 2003 AFL draft by St Kilda. He made his debut in Round 7 of the 2004 season, featuring intermittently in the Siants' first team.

However, in 2005, he became a regular in the Siants' defence, becoming a key defender. He would go on to win the club's best fans fairest award twice (2008,2011) and helped them to consecutive Grand Finals (2009, 2010), finishing as runner-up on both occasions.

Sam Fisher announced his retirement in 2016 after 228 AFL appearances due to recurring injuries.