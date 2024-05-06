Geelong Cats coach Chris Scott backs goalkicking supremo despite recent drop-off in form 

Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins hasn't kicked a goal in his last four games, but as per Cats coach Chris Scott, his place seems safe, at least for now.

Scott says that he doesn't think the 35-year-old spearhead will be rested despite his recent weak form. Appraising Hawkin's contribution to the Cats, the coach, in a press conference after the round 8 match against Melbourne, said:

“I don't really follow those numbers. What I'm certain of is he's given away a whole lot more than any other key forward in the history of the game.

"To measure his influence on our team by goals alone, I think it's a sexy stat, now he's already come out of a game (North Melbourne) in that month as well, so that number is a bit inflated."

The match against Melbourne on Saturday night was the first in 354 games where Hawkins has had a four-game run without a goal. Against Brisbane, the Western Bulldogs, Blues and the Demons, the goal-kicker failed to kick a major.

In his defence, Cats coach Scott explained that the spearhead is still a relevant member of the team, getting critique only because his past wins stand out against his recent flops:

"Over the years, over the decade or two, we've maybe been too conscious of Hawkins and he's a victim of what he's done in the past. "...My suggestion would be you've watched him at the peak of his powers, and now the observation is he's not quite what he was.

“Maybe a little bit off, but it's not a physical thing. But we've been clear we'll manage him throughout the year."

"I thought we were off early" - Geelong coach after losing to Melbourne

At the end of Saturday night’s torrid match, the Cats lost to Melbourne by eight points.

Coach Chris Scott, in the aforementioned press conference following the match, maintained an optimistic stance. He said:

"I thought we were off, early on. The real positive we take from the game is we were off, and we gave ourselves a chance to win, “It was obviously a slippery game, the dew was in really early, and that sort of changed the way the game was played from a normal, dry weather game. I thought our guys adapted as the game went on.

"Clearly, we handballed the ball too much, but bottom line, we had our chances to win the game. With a lot of guys off, I don't think there would be many guys who thought they had a really good day. We were pleased with the way they hung in there."

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin was pleased with his team’s resolve, overwhelming the typically sleek Cats elicited a proud nod.

He acknowledged that it was a tough game, as expected, considering that their opponent was the mighty Geelong Cats, and that it had just rained, leaving the grass slippery. He said that he was impressed by how sound their defense was.