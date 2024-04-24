Geelong midfielder Max Holmes signs new 4-year deal amid interest from 3 AFL clubs

Geelong midfielder Max Holmes has signed a new four-year deal with the club. The 21-year-old's previous contract was to expire at the end of the year, but the club handed him a new deal that will keep him with the Cats until 2028.

Holmes is one of the highly rated young prospects in the AFL. He was drafted in 2020 with the No. 20 pick and has become a key player for the Cats, making 57 appearances and scoring 25 goals.

He played an integral role in Geelong's Premiership win in 2022 but missed the Grand Final after suffering a hamstring in the preliminary final against Brisbane Lions.

About Holme's new contract, Geelong football director and former player Andrew Mackie said that the club is excited to have the youngster for the next four years. He said (via Zero Hanger):

"Max has shown great progression since arriving at the Club with his speed and running capacity some of his exciting attributes. He has a great attitude and commitment to his development, and we can't wait to see him continue to grow as a person and a player.

“He is a much-loved member both within our football program and by our members and supporters, so to have him running around in the Hoops for the next four years is something we are all looking forward to.”

Max Holmes was on the radar of rival clubs like Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs and Collingwood. But with this new deal, Geelong fans are assured of having the star midfielder for another four years.

How has Max Holmes performed in the AFL this season?

Geelong midfielder Max Holmes has had a decent 2024 AFL season. The 21-year-old has registered 79 kicks, 35 marks and four goals in six games this season. Additionally, he has 50 handballs and 139 disposals.

Geelong remains the only undefeated team in the AFL after six rounds of games. The Cats have a 100 percent win record and are the early season favorites for the 2024 premiership.

They will play Carlton Blues in their next AFL game scheduled for Saturday, April 27.