"Give him the reins" St Kilda icon Nick Riewoldt tips Harry Sheezel to captain North Melbourne from next season

St. Kilda's icon, Nick Riewoldt, suggested that Harry Sheezel be named captain of North Melbourne in 2025. The 20-year-old AFL star has impressed with his fabulous gameplay.

Recently, Nick Riewoldt appeared on an episode of LiSTNR's Footy Talk podcast, where he discussed Harry Sheezel and advocated for him to lead North Melbourne next year.

Riewoldt emphasized the qualities required to be a good captain and stated that Sheezel could be the best captain for the team.

Speaking of the 20-year-old budding AFL star, Riewoldt said (via WWOS.nine.com):

"I'm gonna say 'real talk' with a caveat. And that's, you know, how does he model the behaviours [needed of a leader] behind closed doors? There's a lot more to it than just making your best player captain — they've got to be a leader in the way they command the group, they've got to be a leader in the way they prepare Monday to Friday."

"Assuming he ticks those boxes, then I don't have a problem with making a 20-year-old captain. You could lighten the load for him a little bit early with perhaps a Nick Larkey if he's in the same boat, but yeah, absolutely. Put him in there, give him the reins," he added.

How has Harry Sheezel played for North Melbourne so far?

Harry Sheezel joined the team as the third pick during the 2022 AFL Draft. He made his debut in the first round of the 2023 AFL season in a match against the West Coast Eagles.

Sheezel made 34 disposals in the game, earning him a nomination for the AFL Rising Star Award. His first goal of the season was recorded in a match against the Brisbane Lions in Round 5.

In just two seasons in the AFL, he earned the AFL Rising Star title, the Syd Barker Medal, and the AFLPA Best First Year Player award. He played in 28 tournaments during the 2023 AFL season and scored four goals.

Harry Sheezel signed a 2-year contract extension with the team and has been playing well, making him Nick Riewoldt's favorite to become the team captain.