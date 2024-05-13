Hawthorn Hawks defender Jack Scrimshaw to miss Adelaide clash as AFL MRO review Saturday’s incident at UTAS Stadium: Report

Hawthorn Hawks defender Jack Scrimshaw tackled St Kilda's Liam Stocker in the final minutes of the game on May 11 (Saturday) to give away a freekick in the win against the Saints. Stocker's head hit the ground in what was considered a dangerous tackle.

While the defender wasn't sent off during the game, the Match Review Officer, however, judged the tackle to be high contact, medium impact and careless conduct. This means Scrimshaw won't be available in next week's match against Port Adelaide.

The win against St Kilda was their third win this season moving them to 15th on the ladder.

The absence of Hawthorn’s versatile defender Scrimshaw means coach Mitchell has to go back to the drawing board and experiment with other players available.

Even though the Hawks led from the beginning of the game by consistent suffocating pressure and capitalizing on forward-half turnovers, a late charge by the Saints almost changed the tide of the game and they will have to be at their best if they are to get the better of 6th place Port Adelaide.

Dylan Moore takes charge in Hawthorn Hawks win

Dylan Moore of the Hawks kicks the ball

Despite missing captain James Sicily due to injury, forward Dylan Moore stepped up as captain and scored two goals. An improvement from being delisted and re-rookied in 2020.

After the game, Moore spoke to Fox footy saying;

"We’ve been working on just being tough at the football for six, seven weeks now, and it’s great to see that the last two weeks we’ve been able to do that, and it brings some belief to all the boys,”

“A winning culture is the best culture, and you can say you’re a tight-knit group, but when you walk into the club on a Monday, and you lose week after week it gets tough. So, to get two wins in a row is amazing.”

The Hawks also welcomed back Veteran forward Luke Breust from a groin injury, utility player Seamus Mitchell and young key defender Jai Serong.

After the game, Coach Mitchell praised his players for handling the intensity of the game. While he did say that there was a long way to go, he remained cautiously optimistic about their performance in the last two games.