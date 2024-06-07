"He is very important to us" - Richmond Tigers squashes trade rumors of 25-year-old star amidst rival interests

The Richmond Tigers have made it known to the public that there would be no sort of trade involving Shai Bolton, following a recent rumor linking him to Fremantle.

Xander McGuire, reporting for Channel 9, disclosed that the Dockers were working on a “stunning trade raid” involving Bolton, whose contract doesn’t elapse until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph, speaking on Fox Footy on Thursday, announced that the Tigers would “not be entertaining any trade”. The 25-year-old’s management also remained “adamant” that he wouldn’t be moving anywhere since his contract keeps him with the Tigers until 2028.

Richmond General Manager Tim Livingstone on Ralph told Fox Footy that he believes the midfielder enjoys his time at the club and is still under a binding contract. He said:

“I don’t think there’s anything in it with Shai. He loves being around the club and is a contracted player. He is very important to us and we’re not reading anything into it.”

Since making his debut in 2017, Bolton has played 125 games and featured in two premierships for the Richmond Tigers .

Perth journalist Ryan Daniels, on Triple M, also contributed to the intangibility of the rumor. He said:

“It’s the first Fremantle has heard of it ... Bolton’s team have explored options with Richmond but it’s not going any further. The Tigers have shut it down.”

Richmond Tigers GM on Bolton: “He’s a contracted player so I’m not interested in getting involved in that sort of rumor"

The club’s General Manager of football performance, Tim Livingstone, speaking on the situation, affirmed to SEN that it was a mere rumor. He said:

“I think 17 clubs would be interested in Shai, wouldn’t they? He’s a star player, he’s loved at our club and he loves being at our club. He’s a contracted player so I’m not interested in getting involved in that sort of rumor.”

When asked to confirm that Bolton would not be traded under any circumstances, Livingstone’s unequivocal response was “Not at all”.

Bolton was back on the field from a concussion break, and participated in the Richmond Tigers' second win of the season, an eight-point leading game against the Adelaide Crows on Thursday night. He made 20 disposals, six inside-50s and seven clearances.