"He'll probably spend more time there" - St. Kilda coach Ross Lyon hopes to keep 29-year-old in new-found midfield role as selection dilemma arises 

St. Kilda coach Ross Lyon is willing to retain Jack Sinclair as a midfielder amidst a selection dilemma. Sinclair has impressed with his game so far. However, there are strong candidates for the midfield position, with St. Kilda's wingman, Liam Henry, set to return soon. This makes it harder for Sinclair to secure his spot.

In a recent interview, head coach Ross Lyon reflected on Sinclair's performance, stating that they are looking forward to strengthening the midfielder.

Speaking about Jack Sinclair, Lyon said (via AFL.com):

"That's what we're chasing in there, and we'd like more of it. He worked hard. He just spreads so well. He's quick and is a great ball user. We're trying to build that out, that area. We love Sincs down back, but it's won and lost in the midfield, so he'll probably spend more time there.

"Although Dow will play (in the VFL) tomorrow ... Henry will be available next week and Hunter Clark will play tomorrow. So we're really looking to build out our midfield a bit more than what we've had," he added.

The team has been struggling with their game this season. They commenced the season against Geelong but were defeated with a score of 68-76. In the subsequent match against Collingwood, Lyon's men emerged victorious.

However, in Round 3, the team faced Essendon, resulting in defeat and a win over Richmond in the next round. St. Kilda faced another setback in Round 5, losing by just one point against Greater Western Sydney. In Round 6, they were defeated by the Western Bulldogs with a score of 124-64, followed by another loss against Port Adelaide.

How has St. Kilda's Jack Sinclair played in the 2024 AFL season?

Jack Sinclair began his 2024 AFL season playing for St. Kilda in Round 3, where they competed against Collingwood, resulting in a victory. Sinclair recorded 20 kicks in the match. Thus far, he's participated in six events, with the team winning two and losing four.

Sinclair has been playing for the outfit since 2016. However, his most impressive season was in 2022 when he played in 35 matches, scoring four goals and making 428 kicks, leading the league for the season. His average kicks per game was 19.5, while last year, his average was 19.6.