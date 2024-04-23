"He's done a power of work" - Brad Scott thrilled to have Essendon Bombers' spearhead Peter Wright back for Collingwood Magpies clash 

Essendon Bombers' coach Brad Scott is highly confident that Peter Wright will return with full power following his suspension. Wright was suspended earlier this year after he was involved in a mid-air bump incident with Sydney's Harry Cunningham.

Wright was absent from the matches for the last few weeks. He will return this week to the upcoming clash between Essendon and Collingwood.

In a recent interview, Brad Scott opened up about the return of his most awaited player. Scott said (via ESPN):

"He's done a power of work. He's always impressed me with his professionalism, but he's approached this block as almost like a mini pre-season block. I doubt there's a better-prepared player going into this round of football than Peter Wright."

"He's just worked extremely hard, been able to work on all elements of his game and he's obviously in peak condition going in. So that doesn't guarantee performance, but in terms of his prep, he's ready to go," he added.

Recently, GWS Giants captain Toby Greene was also suspended for a week in similar fashion to Peter Wright. Greene was involved in an altercation with Carlton's Jordan Boyd in their last match.

As Greene attempted to take the ball, his body collided with Boyd's head, resulting in a one-week suspension due to medium impact and high conduct.

Brad Scott criticized Greene's suspension in one of his interviews earlier this week. He said (via Fox Sports):

"We do seek clarification, very rarely, but sometimes on how we should instruct the players – I couldn’t help but notice Adam Kingsley’s comment (after the Greene incident). (Kingsley said) you’re allowed to look at the ball, launch and try to mark the ball, and (Peter Wright) is just nodding his head saying, ‘Yes, I agree with that’."

How have Essendon Bombers played in the absence of Peter Wright?

Peter Wright was suspended after a match between Essendon Bombers and Sydney Swans held on March 23, where Sydney defeated Essendon 131-101.

Afterwards, Essendon played against St. Kilda in Round 4 on March 30 and emerged victorious with a score of 71-67. However, their good fortunes were short-lived, with a brutal defeat against Port Adelaide on April 5 in Round 4. Port Adelaide won the match 111-42 against the Bombers.

In Round 5, Essendon faced Western Bulldogs and triumphed in the game with a score of 96-67. Last week, Essendon competed against Adelaide and again emerged victorious with a score of 78-75. They will next take on the Collingwood Magpies on April 25.

