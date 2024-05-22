"He's got a fresh injury" - Collingwood Magpies star ruled out of Friday’s clash with Fremantle, could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines 

Collingwood Magpies star midfielder Jordan De Goey will not feature in his side's Round 11 clash against Fremantle Dockers on Friday, May 24. De Goey picked up an abdominal strain in the Magpies' win over Kuwarna in Round 10 and may be out for long.

The 28-year-old did not complete training earlier in the week and will undergo further scans to ascertain the seriousness of his injury. De Goey had been sidelined for two weeks with a groin injury before the Crows game.

He felt the abdominal issue during the third quarter of the win over Kuwarna, but played on, going ahead to kick the winning goal in the narrow 78-74 victory. Coach Craig McRae confirmed De Goey's absence for Friday's Sir Doug Nicholls Round 11 clash with the Dockers as they await his scan results.

McRae said (via ESPN):

"Jordy won't play. He's got a fresh injury, he's got an abdominal strain. He got that in the game and played through it and pulled up quite sore from it. He's getting scans now to check out what that means."

De Goey had been experiencing recurring groin issues known as osteitis pubis (OP), but the Collingwood Magpies coach confirmed he is being sidelined for a separate injury entirely. He said:

"No, this is a separate injury. Actually the other one has sort of settled down and this has expressed itself as an abdominal injury. It's nothing to do with OP. We actually worked through that process of assessing it wasn't OP or the start of that."

McRae also revealed his plans to make up for De Goey's absence, by rearranging his side which will be bolstered by the returns of forwards Beau McCreery and Brody Mihocek. He said:

"Likely that Beau and Brody will play. They got through training. That was the plan - you get through, you're more likely to play. So we'll probably pick those two. It's (the forward line) been a bit of a revolving door."

Collingwood Magpies could leap into the top 4 with a victory over Fremantle Dockers

The Collingwood Magpies could land a top-four spot if they beat Fremantle Dockers in Round 11. The Magpies are currently fifth in the AFL standings with 26 points. They are two points below Geelong and Port Adelaide in third and fourth, respectively, four points below second-place Essendon, and 10 points adrift of table toppers Sydney.

However, a win over Fremantle on Friday will see the Magpies go above the Cats and the Power, pending when the two sides play their respective Round 11 fixtures. If both sides drop points, and the Pies see off the Dockers, they could as well finish the week in the top three.

Collingwood Magpies are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will be huge favorites when they take on the ninth-placed Fremantle Dockers at the Optus stadium.