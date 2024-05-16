"He's just a workhorse, he always has been" - Essendon Bombers coach praises star ruck ahead of Sunday’s battle with North Melbourne

Essendon Bombers' coach Brad Scott has praised their star player, Todd Goldstein, as the team gears up for their upcoming match against North Melbourne. Essendon have been in good form this season and won their last match against Greater Western Sydney. Next, they are set to face North Melbourne on May 19.

Ahead of the match, Brad Scott spoke about the team's star player, Goldstein, appreciating his workout session and considering him a perfect player for their upcoming match. Speaking of Todd Goldstein, Scott said (via AFL.com):

"The difficulty with 'Goldy' is he looks like he's 26. There's no indication he needs a rest, but we'll be smart about it and work out what's best for him. But he's a player who eats up the work and enjoys the work and thrives on the work.

"He's just a workhorse, he always has been. He's done every session. We have looked to be proactive in terms of managing his workload, but he just eats up the work. He's in as good a shape as anyone on our list at the moment," he added.

Todd Goldstein is playing his inaugural season for Essendon. He had previously played for North Melbourne before being traded to Essendon. The AFL star has played in 315 matches for North Melbourne and recorded 157 goals. This Saturday, he will face his former team while playing for Essendon.

Essendon Bombers enjoying a successful 2024 season

The Essendon Bombers have been playing fairly well this season. They started their campaign with a match against Hawthorn and emerged victorious with a score of 107, while Hawthorn could only manage 83 against their mammoth score. In Round 2, Essendon played against Sydney but fell short, with the latter scoring an amazing 131. Essendon scored 101 in the match.

In the next round, the Bombers competed against St Kilda and triumphed with a score of 71-67. However, the smooth winning streak ended with a brutal loss against Port Adelaide in Round 4. Port Adelaide scored 111, while Essendon could only manage 42, resulting in their defeat.

Nonetheless, the team quickly bounced back in the next round and won the match against the Western Bulldogs by 96-67, followed by another victory against Adelaide by 78-75. In Round 7, Essendon played against Collingwood, and the match resulted in a draw, followed by their win against West Coast in Round 8. In Round 9, Essendon won against the Greater Western Sydney Giants and has been in good form.