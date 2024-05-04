"He wants to stay, and we want to keep him" - West Coast coach Adam Simpson confident of retaining 30-year-old star

West Coast Eagles coach Adam Simpson hopes midfielder Elliot Yeo will stay at the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Yeo is set to become a free agent when the 2024 AFL season finishes and is on the radar of other clubs after his outstanding performance this year.

The 30-year-old is currently having a brilliant season and has registered five goals, six behinds, eight marks and 176 disposals.

Yeo alongside the trio of Harley Reid, Tim Kelly and Reuben Ginbey have been decent in midfield, helping the club to a 2-5 record so far.

He will be free to sign for other clubs by October, but Adam Simpson hopes the midfielder will extend his stay with the Eagles by penning a new contract.

Simpson disclosed that the veteran midfielder wants to stay and the club has offered him a new contract proposal.

Speaking on Yeo's future with the Eagles, the West Coast coach said (via AFL.com):

"I think it's on his desk. It might be in his pigeon hole at the footy club."

"We're working through that. From all reports he wants to stay, and we want to keep him, so I'm hoping that's just a matter of time," he added.

Yeo was traded to the West Coast Eagles from Brisbane Lions in 2013. He was a key member of the Eagles team that won the premiership in 2018 and has kicked 77 goals in 171 games for the club.

Adam Simpson will have three key players back for Round 8 clash against Essendon

West Coast receive injury boost with key trio set for return

Coach Adam Simpson will hope for a positive result against Essendon on Saturday, following the return of Harley Reid, Tom Barrass and Noah Long to the team.

Reid was rested in his side's 112-75 loss to Gold Coast Suns last week, while Barrass is back from a one-match suspension for a tackle on Fremantle's Michael Walters in round six. Long, on the other hand, missed last week's clash against the Suns due to a sore hip.

The Eagles, who sit 15th in the league standings, have won two games so far and will look for a third when they face the Bombers at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.