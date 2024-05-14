“He will be sidelined for the next two to three months” - Adelaide Crows performance manager shares key defender's injury update

The Adelaide Crows will be without key defender Josh Worrell for the next couple of months following surgery for his fractured forearm. The 23-year-old suffered the injury to his wrist during the Crows' Round 9 clash with Brisbane Lions.

Worrell landed awkwardly on his wrist after a tackle during the third quarter of the Crows draw with the Lions on Sunday (May 12). The club revealed he had undergone surgery and would be out for two to three months.

"We're all very disappointed for Josh because he was playing some fantastic footy," Adeliade high performance manager Darren Burgess said (via AFl.com.au).

"Unfortunately, the nature of the injury has required surgery and that will mean he will be sidelined for the next two to three months while allowing it to fully recover."

"Josh has worked really hard to become a regular and important part of the team and I expect him to carry the same attitude into his rehab and we look forward to him returning."

Worrell's injury adds to the lengthy list of the Crows players who are sidelined. They are already without the likes of Riley Thilthorpe (knee), Nick Murray (knee), Wayne Milera (knee), and Luke Pedlar (shoulder).

Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions play out the second draw of the 2024 AFL season

The Adelaide Crows and the Brisbane Lions recorded the second draw of the 2024 AFL season on Sunday, May 12, when they tied 90-90 in a thrilling encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

Both teams went at each other all through the clash. The Lions won the first, third, and fourth quarters, but with little margins. The Crows won the second quarter by five points, which was enough to cancel out the deficits recorded in the quarters they lost.

By the sound of the final siren, the score was tied and both teams shared the spoils, recording the second draw of the campaign. The first stalemate was recorded on Anzac Day when Essendon and Collingwood tied 85-85 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Adelaide Crows' draw with the Lions left them in 12th place on the ladder, eight points behind eighth-placed Collingwood, whom they face on Saturday, May 18.