"Heartbreaking" "Health is more important than footy"- AFL fans pay tribute to Nathan Murphy as Collingwood FC star retires aged 24

Months after suffering a concussion in the first quarter of the 2023 grand final, Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy has decided to hang up his boots, announcing his retirement at the early age of 24.

The 2023 AFL Premiership player was forced to end his career following advice from the AFL medical concussion team. Murphy, a 39th pick by the Collingwood in the 2017 national draft, made 57 AFL appearances for the Magpies, registering one goal in the process.

The 24-year-old defender was initially cleared to return to the game by the concussion panel during pre-season, but an incident in training and another head knock during a match simulation ruled him out of action since the start of the current campaign.

While announcing his retirement, Murphy revealed that he has suffered a constant battle with headaches, migraines, and a bit of anxiety. He also disclosed suffering an estimated ten concussions in his career.

Footy fans have taken to social media, reacting to the news of Murphy's medical retirement. They paid tribute to the former Magpies star and emphasized the importance of health over the game.

Nathan Murphy becomes the second AFL star to medically retire in 2024

Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy is the second AFL player to retire prematurely this year after Angus Brayshaw. The former Melbourne star (28) was forced to hang up his boots in February based on medical advice months after suffering a concussion in the 2023 qualifying final.

Due to the nature of Aussie football being a contact sport that involves heavy impacts such as smothering, bumping, and hard tackles, players are liable to suffer head injuries and knocks from time to time.

However, when these knocks are scrutinized and found to be life-threatening, the AFL medical concussion team is left with no option but to advise players to take a break or retire permanently from the game.

Recurring concussions were the major reason for Murphy's medical retirement. The 2023 premiership player had suffered multiple concussions in the past few months which led to his retirement.

Murphy's injury was the most notable event in Collingwood's 2023 Grand Final victory over the Brisbane Lions. He also suffered another scare in a simulation match before the start of the 2024 season.

