"Hopefully, he doesn't have too many highlights" - Adelaide Crows’ Josh Rachele singles out West Coast Eagles star ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Oval

The Adelaide Crows will be wary of Harley Reid when they take on the West Coast Eagles on Sunday, May 26. Both sides will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval for their Round 11 clash, and the Crows will hope to stifle out Harley Reid, who has been in terrific form this season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been the Eagles' stand-out performer this term, amassing seven, goals, two behinds, 19 marks, 30 tackles, and 161 disposals in nine games. His overall performance has put him top of the rankings for the 2024 Rising Star Award.

Adelaide small forward Josh Rachele is aware of the threat Reid poses. He has admitted that the Crows will face a huge challenge against the Eagles star and hopes the dazzling youngster does not make a highlight reel off him.

"He's a great character, well-liked person, and to watch his journey so far - it's been amazing. But hopefully, he doesn't have too many highlights this weekend," Rachele said via wwos.nine.com.au. "It'd be awesome to line up against him at centre bounces. But my main thing would be not to press him if he's sticking out that stiff arm, you don't want to be on another highlight reel like a few of the boys in the past."

West Coast has been on a good run of form playing at home, and Rachele said the Adelaide Crows are lucky not to be playing them at the Optus Stadium.

"They're playing an exciting brand of footy, especially over there in Perth. We're probably a bit lucky we're not playing them down there this week," he said.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Rachele, who missed a crucial kick that could have won the game for his side last week against Collingwood, said he is ready to redeem himself.

"I had the chance to seal the game, but unfortunately, there weren't many options available. Looking back, we should've held onto the ball instead of playing on," Rachele added.

Adelaide Crows will look to return to winning ways in Round 11

The Adelaide Crows will look to return to winning ways when they square off with the West Coast Eagles in Round 11. The Crows are winless in their last two games after playing a draw (90-90) with Brisbane in Round 9 and losing by four points (78-74) to Collingwood in the following round.

Before the stalemate with the Lions and the loss to the Magpies, Adelaide won successive games against North Melbourne and Port Adelaide in Round 7 and Round 8, respectively.

They will face a West Coast side full of confidence after a 35-point victory over Melbourne Demons in the previous round. However, the Adelaide Crows have been superior in this tie, with six successive wins since 2022.