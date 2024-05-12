 How AFL legend’s drastic solution could prevent future concussion controversies following Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron HIA snub

AFL legend Garry Lyon has suggested a drastic solution that could prevent future concussion controversies in footy following an incident with Jeremy Cameron in the clash between Geelong and Port Adelaide on Friday, May 10. The Cats forward fell badly after a marking contest late in the last quarter of his side's 101-95 loss to the Powers.

Despite receiving brief attention from the trainer, the 31-year-old declined to go off the grounds for medical observation, opting instead to keep playing as the Cats pursued a comeback with few minutes left in the game.

This decision from Cameron resurrected the conversation on whether potentially concussion-affected players should be forced to exit the field, just like bleeding players have been mandated to do over the years.

Lyon believes suspension might be the way to ensure mandatory Head Injury Assessment is administered to players who suffer concussions during a game.

The Melbourne legend said that players should be compelled to take an HIA test after head knocks to determine the seriousness of the concussion. After the game, he said (via NT News):

"This is the hot topic in AFL footy right now."

"It’s head knocks, concussions — it’s about how do you recognise what’s a dangerous head knock and what’s not? And when are you compelled to take a player off the ground and do some sort of a HIA test?"

Lyon cited the nature of the Geelong-Port Adelaide clash as a key factor for Cameron's desire to continue playing despite an apparent concussion. He called for a rule that would take away the decision of being okay to continue after a concussion from players.

"We’ve had this conversation,” he continued. “(There were) five minutes to go, they’re coming back, they were seven points behind — what do you reckon Jeremy Cameron’s going to say?"

"There has to be a system in place that takes that onus or responsibility away from the player."

The former Melbourne captain proposed the idea of suspension for players who fail to heed the instructions of club doctors after a concussion.

"If (the doctors) have looked at the vision, and they said ‘that requires us to have a look at him away from the contest’, then that doctor going out there to Jeremy Cameron (says) ‘come off, end of story’."

“Jeremy Cameron has to come off. If he doesn’t, he gets suspended. This is where we’re at. We’ve got to get serious about it," Lyon added.

Geelong suffer consecutive defeats after a perfect start to the season

Geelong has suffered successive defeats after a perfect start to 2024. The Cats began the season in top form, going on an unbeaten streak till Round 7. However, their perfect record ended in Round 8 with a 74-66 loss to Melbourne Demons.

It was expected that the Cats would bounce back in Round 9, but they suffered another loss to Port Adelaide Power. They led the AFL standings for seven weeks, but after the losses to Melbourne and Port Adelaide, Geelong are second with 28 points, four points behind leaders Sydney Swans.