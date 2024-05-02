"How do you handle him?” - David King cites Jeremy Cameron as AFL’s toughest player to face as Cats take on Melbourne Demons on Saturday

Former North Melbourne star David King labeled Jeremy Cameron as the toughest player to come up against in the AFL. The 31-year-old Geelong player has been one of the most formidable forwards in the league this season, averaging 18.1 disposals, 7.1 marks and 2.7 goals per game.

Speaking recently on Fox Footy's AFL 360, David King discussed Jeremy Cameron's impeccable form as Geelong Cats prepare to face Melbourne Demons on Saturday, May 4.

King talked about Cameron being the most difficult player to come up against and how difficult it could be for opposition teams to handle him (as per Fox Sports):

“It’s not necessarily him, the player, at 196 (centimetres). It’s the way he’s playing, and the challenge that he’s now posing to the opposition coaches’ box."

“How do you handle him? And I’m not worried about the meaningless games, I’m worried about the games that are upcoming; Melbourne on the weekend — contender — Port Adelaide the week after, Giants in four weeks, Swans in six weeks."

He added:

“How are they going to handle what is the most difficult matchup in the competition; working right up the ground and then getting back (inside 50).”

The ex-Kangaroo midfielder highlighted Jeremy Cameron's style of play as a major threat to opponents.

“Getting from midfield running back inside 50 is the threat that he really poses. Maximum damage is what we’re talking about,” King added.

“In terms of ball-winning, he’s nowhere. He’s become an uncontested possession player. 75 per cent of his possessions are uncontested, which is amazing. He’s almost like a link player, but his damage on the end of that is huge — top five in the competition."

King commended Geelong coach Chris Scott for how he has deployed the key forward:

“You have to look at how Chris Scott’s using this guy and what match-up you need to go with.

"Systems (are) getting destroyed by this guy. So, if you want to keep rolling out system, system, system, he’ll kick five, he’ll kick four, he’ll set up another three or four, and the game will be over," he said.

However, he also disclosed a possible blueprint teams could use to stifle Jeremy Cameron, citing a match-up in 2023 where Richmond's Nathan Broad tamed the Geelong man:

“I think you have to go back to the middle of last year (Round 9) when he was on fire. Nathan Broad for Richmond just went everywhere with him, and played him like a traditional half-back-flanker; back shoulder, and just was difficult to play against."

"He didn’t go to the (furthest) degree every time, but that’s where he kills you — 50-70 (metres out from goal). (Broad) located him, he didn’t really get physical with him. He was prepared to engage in the running battle, and he’s a good player — he’s going to get some ball."

King concluded:

“But Broad just made sure that if he was going to be beaten, it was going to be in a contest and it was probably going to be between 50 and 70 (metres) from goal, and it was going to be a marking contest; nothing easy."

Jeremy Cameron will look to propel Geelong to an eighth win

Jeremy Cameron will lead the attack for Geelong Cats when they play Melbourne Demons in Round 8 of the 2024 AFL season. The Cats remain the only undefeated side in the league with seven wins.

They will hope to deliver another statement victory when the two sides clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 4.