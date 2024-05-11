"I expect he will play" - GWS Giants boss Adam Kingsley hopeful of having star midfielder for Saturday's clash with Essendon 

GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley hopes star midfielder Tom Green will be fit and ready when the side locks horns with Essendon Bombers on Saturday, May 11. Green was subbed off in the Giants' Round 8 loss to Sydney after landing awkwardly with his ankle.

The 23-year-old underwent a scan, which revealed the injury was not serious, and the club stated that he will be in the selection mix for Saturday's clash against the Bombers.

The two-time AFL Rising Star nominee trained on Thursday, and Kingsley expects him to face Essendon. Speaking with reporters ahead of the Round 9 clash, he said (via Zero Hanger):

"I expect he will (play). He had a light run today and got through by my assessment. We'll see how he pulls up this afternoon and tomorrow morning."

While hoping for a positive on Green, the GWS Giants will be bolstered by the return of ex-club captain Stephen Coniglio, who has been out with a knee injury. However, the Giants will be without Callum Brown, who is on a three-match suspension but could be replaced with fringe forward Conor Stone.

How have GWS Giants performed against Essendon Bombers in recent years?

The GWS Giants will clash with the Essendon Bombers on Saturday, April 11 at Marvel Stadium. The tie is one of four fixtures between teams in the top eight heading into Round 9.

The Giants dominated their last five meetings with the Bombers, boasting four wins. They won 107-105 and 66-53 when they met in 2021. In 2022, the Giants defeated the Bombers by 27 points (96-69). However, in 2023, the Bombers won the home fixture (88-75) before being swept away in the reverse leg (162-36).

Going by this record and current form, the Giants are favorites to win Saturday's clash. They have a 6-2 record and are third in the standings. Meanwhile, the Bombers are seventh in the log with a 5-1-2 record.

GWS will hope to bounce back with a victory after losing 98-69 to Sydney in the previous round. Meanwhile, Essendon, who have not lost since Round 5, will look to make it six games without a defeat.