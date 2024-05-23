"I'm quietly confident" - Dane Rampe believes Sydney Swans will keep star teammate amidst swirling interest from rival clubs  

Sydney Swans star Will Hayward has been subject to trade speculation as a result of his free agent status at the end of the season. Rival clubs Carlton, Adelaide and Port Adelaide have reportedly offered the 25-year-old huge contracts.

Hayward has been an integral part of the Sydney team that is currently on top of the table with his 20-goal contributions in their best start to the season since 1945. The Swans are very optimistic that he stays and teammate Dane Rampe has echoed those thoughts.

The veteran Rampe spoke to reporters ahead of their Thursday night game against the Western Bulldogs, saying:

“I'm quietly confident. It's been a credit to him the way he's handled the last couple of weeks.

"I can only imagine how tough it is coming out of contract and you've got offers coming at you left, right and centre.

"But we are quietly optimistic, although it's been made clear to me it's not done yet.”

Sydney Swans' Dane Rampe offers support to former captain and teammate

Luke Parker of the Sydney Swans

Acting captain of the Sydney Swans Dane Rampe spoke in support of his teammate Luke Parker, who is currently facing a six-game ban as a result of him bumping into an opponent in last week's VFL game.

The ex-captain Parker after his return from a pre-season arm injury has been unable to break back into the senior side. He faced the AFL tribunal after a late incident between him and Frankston's Josh Smith.

He left Smith with a concussion and several fractures that sidelined him for at least eight weeks. The ban means the earliest Parker can get back to the senior side is against North Melbourne in round 18.

Rampe is confident that whenever Parker returns, he'll be back in the senior side. When he spoke to the media on Wednesday, he said:

“Immediate reaction is I’m feeling for a mate who’s missing some more footy, respectful obviously of the Frankston player who’s injured.

“But on a personal level I’m just feeling for a mate who’s had a tough start to the year, and that’s where it sits.

“I’m still very confident Luke Parker has a role to play in our season. He knows that, I think we all know that. It’s obviously going to be a bit later than what we’d hoped, but the story hasn’t ended, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Parker, who has been subject to trade speculations, has been focused on his role with the VFL, according to Rampe. He said he has been unbelievably professional and offered sound advice and guidance to the younger players in the Sydney Swans' reserve side.