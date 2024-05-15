 "I wouldn't be playing AFL" - Western Bulldogs prodigy reveals impact of the Next Generation Academy system on his career following new contract

Western Bulldogs gun forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been vocal about his appreciation for the AFL Next Generation Academy. Ugle-Hagan joined the club in 2020 as the No 1 pick from the National Draft. He graduated from its junior pathways program.

The AFL Next Generation Academy system is designed to uplift individuals from indigenous/multicultural backgrounds who have low access to football programs and other opportunities that provide exposure to the AFL.

The program has significantly increased the number of indigenous players in the AFL, opening the door to promising First Nations players in Australia.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is of Noongar-Gunditjmara-Djab Wurrun descent. He grew up in the southwest of Victoria and would later gain a scholarship to attend Melbourne’s Scotch College.

His access to the Western Bulldogs’ NGA system helped spur his development, boosting his draft campaign. That, combined with his hard work and talent, made him the biggest prospect in his set.

For Jamarra, the Next Generation Academy meant more than just an opportunity for greatness, the program helped keep him “out of trouble”.

Ugle-Hagan acknowledged the role that the Next Generation Academy played in helping him achieve his dream to play in the AFL, saying:

“I wouldn’t be playing AFL I reckon if I didn’t have a pathway like that. I felt like the NGA made me stay out of trouble, stay busy outside of school and definitely made me play football and want to make it in the AFL.

“We’re only going to get more and more indigenous players in the AFL, hopefully. As long as we’re representing indigenous players. As long as there’s one player, that means a lot to us anyway.”

Ugle-Hagan signs two-year deal with the Western Bulldogs

Ugle-Hagan recently signed a new two-year deal with the Western Bulldogs. He initially wanted to sign until 2028 but decided to sign for just two more years to reduce the pressure of the contract process and help him play ball with increased enthusiasm, focus and enjoyment.

His bet seems to have paid off. The last time we saw him on the field, he played a key role in the Western Bulldogs dominant game against the Richmond Tigers last weekend in round 9 of the AFL season.

The Bulldogs’ key forward teamed up with Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy to overwhelm the Tigers’ defences, with Darcy and Naughton kicking a combined eight goals.