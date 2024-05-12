"I don't think there's any better place to be" - AFL star defender hints at new Greater Western Sydney contract ahead of milestone game 

Greater Western Sydney Giants star Sam Taylor reflected on his journey with the club ahead of his 100th game this week. The 25-year-old AFL star has been with the Giants since 2018, consistently demonstrating strong performances on the field.

In a recent interview with Cal Twomey, Taylor shared details about his AFL journey. When asked about his future with the Giants, Taylor expressed his excitement about playing for the team and was optimistic about extending his contract with them.

Speaking about his time with the Greater Western Sydney Giants, Taylor said (via AFL.com):

"I love the club, and I want to win games. I'm surrounded by great people, and I don't think there's any better place to be, so hopefully, we can get something done, but I'll leave that to my manager."

Meanwhile, the Giants are gearing up to face Essendon in a match on Saturday, May 11th. With a promising start to the season, they secured victories against North Melbourne and West Coast in the opening rounds.

Subsequently, they triumphed over Gold Coast in Round 4 and secured another win against St Kilda in Round 5. However, they faced a setback with a loss to Carlton in Round 6.

Despite this, they bounced back with a win against Brisbane in Round 7. However, they faced challenges in Round 8, as the Sydney Swans defeated them with a score of 98-69.

Greater Western Sydney Sam Taylor talks about his preparation to maintain his form

Sam Taylor of Greater Western Sydney has emerged as one of the key forward players in the AFL. In his interview with Cal Twomey, Taylor delved into how he prepares for his games.

Taylor explained that with years of experience, it became easy for him to play for the position. He enjoys playing aggressively and plays with more confidence.

Speaking of his preparation, Sam Taylor said (via AFL.com):

"Now it's a bit easier because I've played for a few years, and I know every key forward. I don't like changing the way I play. I like being aggressive and just trying to beat my opponent every contest. I don't watch too much vision; otherwise, I can change the way I play. I go in with a lot of confidence I can win and not thinking about it too much."

Taylor debuted for Greater Western Sydney in 2018, with his standout season occurring in 2019, during which he amassed 236 disposals. In 2022, Taylor achieved his best disposal average with an impressive average of 15.2 disposals per game.