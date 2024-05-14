"I think we'll be fine" - Tyson Stengle exudes confidence, backs Geelong Cats to bounce back against Gold Coast despite two key injury absentees

Geelong Cats small forward Tyson Stengle is confident they can handle the absence of key forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins when they play the Gold Coast Suns on Thursday, May 16. The Cats who started the season with a seven-game unbeaten streak have lost their last two matches and will hope to return to winning ways against the Suns.

However, they will have to achieve this target without Cameron and Hawkins. The former will miss the clash at the TIO Stadium due to a concussion while the latter could be rested amid a difficult run of form.

The potential absence of the two forwards could see coach Chris Scott reshuffle his side for their Round-10 fixture, but Stengle is optimistic about a result against the Suns.

The 25-year-old, who kicked four goals in the side's Round-9 loss to Port Adelaide, said the pressure is not fully on him to kick more goals, as the Cats have a good forward lineup to get the job done come Thursday. He said (via AFL.com.au):

"Nah, we've got a good forward line group, so not much pressure. Hopefully we can play our roles and get it done - share it around."

"We've got some young players coming through. So we've got full belief in them and their ability to be competitive, come up and be competitive at the level. So I don't think there's much stress. I think we'll be fine."

Stengle's contract with Geelong Cats ends at the cessation of the season, but he is solely focused on giving his best in the current campaign.

"My manager's working through that at the moment. I just want to focus on what I'm doing on the field," he said.

Essendon Bombers reportedly interested in Geelong Cats forward Tyson Stengle

The Essendon Bombers are reportedly eyeing a move for Geelong Cats small forward Tyson Stengle. The 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the season, and the Bombers are one of the clubs interested in his expertise.

Albeit recently expressing his preference to stay at Geelong, Stengle who has kicked 18 goals in nine games this season could be lured to a fourth AFL club of his career.

Stengle was signed by the Geelong Cats in 2021 as a delisted free agent. The 25-year-old was delisted by Adelaide after two years at the club. Before playing for the Crows, he had a brief stint with the Richmond Tigers who drafted him in 2017.

Since joining the Cats, Stengle has kicked 109 goals in 52 AFL games, made the All-Australian team, and won a premiership medal.