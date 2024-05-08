"I think he’ll be ready to go" - Veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein backs Essendon teammate to return in Saturday’s clash against GWS

Veteran Essendon ruckman Todd Goldstein is hopeful fellow ruckman and teammate Sam Draper will be fit for the side's clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, May 12.

Draper missed the Bombers' 77-71 win over West Coast Eagles after being left out by coach Brad Scott. The ruckman was cleared of a knee injury, but the coach chose to leave him out amidst insensitive comments he made in a podcast about Western Bulldogs and coach Luke Beveridge.

Recently, Goldstein spoke on SEN about Draper's availability for their Round 9 clash, saying:

“I think (Draper will play) – I think he was hoping to put his hand up last week and the coaches have taken a real conservative look at him. We’ll see how his knee pulls up … I think he’ll be ready to go, he’s not someone who likes sitting on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old also revealed that senior players at the club spoke to Draper concerning his podcast comments, but he did not as he is more invested in their on-field partnership instead.

“I think some of the senior leaders definitely sat down and explained to him what the expectation is and how we need to make sure we show respect to the competition," Todd Goldstein said.

“I didn’t have a chat to him about it – my job is to worry about helping him on-field, and I think I’ll let the senior leaders help him with that one,” he added.

Todd Goldstein is "feeling pretty good" about his new game preparation routine

Todd Goldstein has adopted a new game preparation routine that he says is effective and makes him feel good.

“I think I’ve found a pretty good rhythm over the last eight weeks that’s worked pretty well … the club were good enough to give me only two out of the three sessions on during the pre-season, which definitely helped my body,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein is playing in his 18th AFL season and is still a core member of the Essendon Bombers. In eight games this term, he has recorded two goals, 11 tackles, 15 marks, and 73 disposals.