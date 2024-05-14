"I want what's best for the team" - Jy Simpkin opens up about new role as North Melbourne look to end poor run of form

North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin expressed his desire for the team to do well even if it means a permanent positional switch for him.

Simpkin, who has struggled with his form this season, has been shifted from his midfield role to a more advanced role at half forward. This is as a result of coach Alastair Clark wanting to give the likes of Luke Davies-Uniacke, George Wardlaw, Tom Powell, Will Phillips and Harry Sheezel more time in the midfield.

North Melbourne has lost all their games since the beginning of the season and Simpkin is willing to do whatever it takes to get the “Roos” back to winning ways.

Speaking on Monday to the media, Jy Simpkin said:

“Me and Clarko talk very closely each week about the balance of finding the midfield and half-forward role," Simpkin said.

"At the moment, we're just trying to find that balance for the team and what works best. I'll do whatever I have to do for the team. If that's been up forward, then that's where I'll be, and if it's in the midfield then that's where I'll be also."

"I'm a team-first player and the captain of this football team. I want what's best for the team. So if [Clarko] thinks that's me being up forward, then that's where it is.”

Jy Simpkin believes the team's unity is what is most important at the moment

The Kangaroos after the 2024 AFL Round 09 match between the Gold Coast Suns and North Melbourne Kangaroos

Although Jy Simpkin missed the game against the Gold Coast Suns with a tight quad, he believes he'll be available for selection in the match against Essendon.

Even though North Melbourne are on course to finish even worse than last season when they finished with only three wins, Simpkin has urged his teammates to remain united and be patient.

“It's not going the way we planned, but the strength of the group is the united piece. We're all sticking together. Coaches, players, we're all on the same page. We know where we want to get to."

"Each week we're finding different things out about ourselves. We've got to keep fixing little cogs in our game plan that'll suit us. It'll come. We're working our backsides off every single day. As I said, we're such a united group and we're all in it together.

"It will come, it's just going to take time.”

Jy Simpkin and North Melbourne face Essendon on Sunday. Essendon won four of their last five matches and drew the last one. They are currently third on the table