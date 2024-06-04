"I wanted to repay that faith" - Hugh McCluggage on his 7-year extension with Brisbane Lions despite several big-money interests

Hugh McCluggage has re-signed a contract to extend his time with the Brisbane Lions by seven years. The midfielder’s new deal would keep him with the Lions until at least the end of the 2031 season. The club is set to make an official announcement on Tuesday, June 4.

Hugh McCluggage stuck with Brisbane regardless of the offers reportedly over $1.3m per season thrown at him by rival clubs including Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong and St Kilda.

The 26-year-old looks to be sticking to his promise of being a Brisbane Lion for life despite being the market’s highest-profile free agent. He disclosed that on the night of 2016’s draft, he made a pact to remain a one-club player all through his career and this latest deal was a continuation of that.

McCluggage said to Callum Dick of The Courier Mail:

“This was always my intention. It’s one of the values I hold, one of the things I took into my career when it first started. I wanted to give everything I could to the Lions once my name got called out and this (contract) allows me to do that.

"I’ve had so many people put so much time and effort into me and my development and the club has shown a lot of faith in me to get to this point. I wanted to repay that faith and I’m grateful they have put more faith in me by letting me stay on for the long term.”

McCluggage further admitted that he has never had any tangible thoughts of leaving the Lions. His loyalty comes as a form of gratitude for their faith in him. He said:

“All my conversations with anyone revolved around me being at the club this year, next year and long term. I don’t think there was ever any doubt I was going to stick around, everyone knew that it was just a matter of time. I’m confident that I can be the person and the player that warrants the faith the club has shown in me by signing me on for the next seven years.”

Over the last week, McCluggage’s management collaborated with the club, signing and sealing all deals in order to ensure a smooth delivery of the long-term deal.

Brisbane vice-captain Hugh McCluggage on the battle the club has to face to turn their season around

As the 2016 draft’s pick No. 3, Hugh McCluggage landed at the Lions at a time where they were very near the bottom of the ladder.

Over his first 40 games with the Lions, he played in only nine wins, but has since established himself in the 2023 Grand Finals club.

Following news of a seven-year extension of his contract at Brisbane, McCluggage spoke to the aforementioned publication about his hopes to impact the club as a team member and vice-captain during the time he has left. He said:

“I want to make sure I continue to be a consistent player on the field but also that person around the club who is a role model for everyone. The quicker I can help these young guys to build and grow, the better we’re going to get as a team.

"I’ve been involved in a poor club on-field for the first two years of my career and a good club for the last four to five years, and I want nothing more than for that good performance to continue through the length of my contract.”

Hugh McCluggage’s contract extension may come as great news to Lions fans, but the midfielder understands just how much work has to be put in for the club to do better than their 4-6-1 start to the seaon.

The Lions are still 10 points outside the top eight at the turn for home.