Injury-plagued Jack Martin set to miss Friday night’s blockbuster as Carlton Blues suffer fresh setback

Jack Martin has failed to come up fit for the Carlton Blues after just one AFL appearance in 2024. The out-of-contract 29-year-old left training with calf soreness and is now ruled out of selection for Friday's clash against the Sydney Swans.

Martin had missed the first two months of the season with soft tissue injuries, so this setback is concerning for coach Michael Voss.

The Blues injury list continues to worsen, with around half of the best 23 out of action, including Sam Docherty and Jack Silvagni.

Jesse Motlop and Adam Saad are still another week away, while Lachie Fogarty and Sam Durdin have a chance to return before the Bye.

Carlton coach getting those same old Blues

Carlton Blues coach Michael Voss will be hoping for good news when veteran Marc Pittonet and Zac Williams face fitness tests in the lead up to Friday night’s blockbuster against the Sydney Swans.

Carlton’s charmed run through their first four games seems a long time ago. They have lost three of their past five games and now face a Swans side looking to put a gap between them and the chasing pack at the top of the ladder.

Jack Martin debuted in the AFL as a 19-year-old in 2014 after being drafted as a 17-year-old by the Suns in the mini-draft and playing for a year in their reserve grade side. However, he was injured in the first five minutes of his first game.

In 10 seasons in the top flight, Martin has only stayed fit for two full seasons, ironically playing 21 games when he was 21 and then 22 games when he was 22, which were statistically his best two seasons.

Martin’s next game will be his 150th, potentially against his former side, the Gold Coast Suns, in Round 11.

Voss faces some stern tests after the Sydney trip, with the Suns at Marvel and away to Port on a five-day break. His team will then face King’s Birthday Eve against the Essendon Bombers in front of a packed MCG before the Bye Round.