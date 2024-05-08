Inside Logan Morris' whirlwind Brisbane Lions debut: A massive pre-match McDonald's meal, smaller shoes and more

Brisbane Lions youngster Logan Morris’ debut will go down as a memorable occasion. The game was a wild one with plenty of action.

Unbeknownst to him, following the VFL game, he would be called up to play in the QClash. The unsuspecting forward had a huge feed at McDonald's after the first game, according to AFL.com.au, and topping it off, had to wear someone else's (undersized) boots for his AFL debut.

The 18-year-old's first game of the day was at mid-day against Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena. Morris had a fair outing in the reserves, kicking a goal from 13 disposals and five marks in his side's heavy 86-point defeat.

Having covered 13km in the heavy loss, Morris was called up to the Gabba just in case he was needed for the QClash.

Earlier, at about 4 PM, he had stopped off at McDonald's for a meal quite large for one who would be on the field again and some soup made by club doctor Paul McConnell an hour later. Additionally, he had also left his boots at Springfield, not thinking he would need them. At the end of his huge day, he said to reporters:

"I went for, it's a big order here, a barbecue Angus meal, six nuggets on the side, and a frappe. I was in all sorts and didn't know what to do. Will (Ashcroft) had a pair sitting there, so I had to chuck a size 12 on and I'm a size 13, so I was running one size too small for the game.”

Logan Morris came into the 23 as a replacement for defender Brandon Starcevich, who suffered a calf injury during warm up. With small forward Lincoln McCarthy down early due to a knee injury, he stepped onto the field.

Lions coach Chris Fagan post-match was thankful that Logan Morris’ parents were present to witness him being the star of one of the great stories of the day. The young forward ran 9 km in the game, recording a total of 22 km for the day and kicked a second-quarter goal.

With Brisbane low on players due to injuries, Logan Morris would most likely get a second game against Adelaide on Sunday.

Logan Morris and Brisbane Lions left to recuperate after QClash win with multiple players down

AFL Rd 8 - Brisbane v Gold Coast

After a QClash victory over the Suns, keeping the momentum going might be quite a feat for the Lions and Logan Morris.

Defender Brandon Starcevich was out after suffering a calf injury only halfway through warm-ups while Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner had to deal with what are suspected to be ACL injuries. Meanwhile, Noah Answerth was concussed in the first term.

St. Kilda champion Leigh Montagna commented on the Lions, telling Fox Footy’s First Crack:

“It was a tough watch, yes. The Brisbane Lions get the four points, but the carnage that they copped injury-wise was significant. What toll that takes on their season, only time will tell. They live to fight another day, but their quest becomes even more difficult.”

How the Lions handle their shortcomings moving forward is left to be seen.