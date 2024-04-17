Is Max King playing for St Kilda Saint against Western Bulldogs in the AFL tomorrow?

Max King is ruled out with a knee injury and will not feature for the St Kilda Saints as they prepare to take on the Western Bulldogs in a crunch AFL clash on Thursday, April 18.

The Saints forward landed awkwardly in his side's narrow defeat to the Greater Western Sydney last Saturday. The incident, which happened close to the third quarter, left King limping after which he was substituted.

King (23) underwent scans earlier in the week and despite avoiding any serious damage to his knee, he will be unavailable against the Dogs after failing a late fitness test.

However, King's unavailability has opened the doors for Zack Jones. Coach Ross Lyon has recalled the veteran midfielder to replace the Saints' spearhead on Thursday.

King is one of St Kilda's leading goalscorers this season and his absence is a huge blow for the Saints. He has registered 32 kicks and six goals in four AFL games so far.

The Saints have endured a frustrating start to the season with a 2-3 record, similar to that of the Dogs.

Why St Kilda are favorites against the Western Bulldogs despite Max King's unavailability.

St Kilda are the obvious favorites in Thursday's tie against the Western Bulldogs despite Max King's injury absence. Both sides have a similar record of (2-3), but the Saints are likely to come out top based on their superior head-to-head record.

The home side have won each of their last three previous meetings against the Dogs. Additionally, unlike St Kilda, who will be missing only one key player in King, the Western Bulldogs will be without star forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and vice-captain Tom Liberatore.

After losing by one point to the Giants in Round 5, the Saints will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over the Dogs.

