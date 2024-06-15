"It wouldn't be ideal" - Sydney Swans boss challenges the AFL’s bye schedule, dismisses unfair advantage claims 

Sydney Swans boss John Longmire has called out the AFL to reassess the methods by which byes are scheduled during the season while also squashing speculations that the club's fixturing this season has to do with their excellent form.

The Swans have byes scheduled for Rounds 5 and 12 owing to their inaugural Opening Round match and Longmire has brushed off allegations that they have gained an unfair advantage with scheduling this year.

After defeating the Geelong Cats in their first game after the second bye, the Swans are now number in the table, boasting the highest percentage among the 18 and two wins clear of second-placed Carlton.

Sydney chairman Andrew Pridham has been adamant about his stance that there is no correlation between the Swans' form and their fixturing.

Apart from BrisbaneLions and the Sydney Swans, Carlton, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney, and Richmond are the other clubs who have had two byes this season.

Sydney Swans Coach Longmire open to adjusting current bye fixturing

Sydney Swans Coach John Longmire

Well aware of the current lack of integrity and inequalities across the competition, Sydney Swans coach John Longmire in response to suggestions that the club’s good fortune this season owes to their fixtures just might be open to adjusting the current fixturing of byes.

Longmire has backed Pridham's dismissal of the allegations while explaining the work the Swans have put in to be where they are this season. Speaking to AFL.com.au, Longmire said:

“Andrew was just pointing out that it doesn't necessarily mean that's the only reason we've had a good year to date. Everyone forgets that we went from two or three practice games straight into the season.

We had a nine-week block there that was pretty solid. We didn't have that bye at the start of the season that other teams had.”

The Swans head coach also believes that there is room for the AFL to improve how the bye schedules are done. He said:

"But I still think that next year, it wouldn't be ideal if some teams had two byes and others had had none again.

It's not an even competition. Anyone that says it is isn't talking sense. (Bye fixturing) could be one thing that maybe we can control as a competition. That might be worth thinking about for next year."

The Sydney Swans return to action on Saturday with a mouth-watering clash against Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval as they look to open up a huge lead at the top of the table.