AFL legend David King narrowed down the premiership race to three teams, giving each potential premier a nickname as the 2024 AFL season begins to take shape. After seven rounds of games, the race for the premiership is gaining momentum with six teams in the top-eight winning at least five of their seven games.

Geloong is top of the table with a 100 percent record. Sydney and Greater Western Sydney have six wins each, while the trio of Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Carlton have five apiece.

However, ex-North Melbourne star David King believes only three of the top-six teams (Geelong, GWS and Carlton) are true contenders for the flag. King referred to the Cats as 'The Disarmers', the Giants as 'The Punishers' and the Blues as 'The Killers'.

Speaking on Geelong, he said (as per FOX Sports):

“I think it’s a race in three, and I reckon it’s separated pretty quickly. You look at the disarmers in Geelong, who take everything off you – they’re all about making you play left-handed in a lot of ways.”

“Their defensive stuff is absolutely brilliant, their defensive 50 is terrific, their forward 50 is terrific – they’ve got an even spread of contributors. I think they’re probably the best coached team in the competition right now," he added.

King also commented on GWS's season, citing the Giants' attack as their strongest advantage:

“The punishers are always in … and I think the GWS Giants have gone to a level that is going to be very difficult for all other teams to combat; whether you’re doing it defensively, or whether you’re trying to go with them on the offensive side of the program."

“They’re the corridor kings. They’ve got the best attack in the competition – it’s rated number one … they’re in a good space.”

David King also lauded Carlton's possession and clearance as the best in the league:

“Then you’ve got the killers in Carlton … who are getting back to what we thought they were at the start of the year. Their contested possession game is the best in the competition, their clearance game and ability to punish from clearance is the best in the competition – about 25 per cent better than the AFL average.

“Their forward 50 is second-best in the competition to score, conversion is an issue – but I think it’s sharpening in a race in three," he continued.

The two-time premiership player also categorically stated his reason for picking Geelong, GWS and Carlton as his favorites. He said:

“I just think they’ve (Geelong, GWS and Carlton) got assets that are so superior to the bottom bracket of the eight, or those that are considered contenders. Until I see something change dramatically, I won’t move from those three," David King explained.

Geelong are the only undefeated team after seven games and are the clear favorites for the flag this year. GWS are the league's best offensive side, having scored more points than any other club (751), while Carlton have also been decent.

All about David King's AFL career

David King represented North Melbourne between 1994 and 2004 and played as a midfielder. He played 241 games and kicked 145 goals for the Kangaroos, winning the premiership in 1996 and 1999.

King, alongside five of his former North Melbourne teammates, holds the record for most consecutive years playing in preliminary finals, having appeared in all of them between 1994-2000.

After managing his footy boots in 2004, he briefly worked as an assistant coach for the Richmond Tigers.