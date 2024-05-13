"It’s not something that's on our radar” - Geelong Cats rule out move for former North Melbourne man amidst links

Geelong shut down rumours about their intention to pursue former North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas upon his return from an 18-game suspension this season.

When Geelong coach Chris Scott was questioned on Thomas, he told reporters that the club has an "open-minded" approach to its list management policy, without explicitly ruling out the possibility that the club would be moving for Thomas.

Thomas was reportedly under yet another police investigation, which was followed by North Melbourne CEO Jennifer Watt speaking on the club’s inability to make a positive impact on the 69-gamer.

When directly asked by 3AW about the club’s plans for Thomas, general manager Andrew Mackie said they had none at the time. He said:

"We haven't had any discussions around him. I think there's too much other good stuff going on in our game, which we should be focusing on. I understand the question but it's not something that's on our radar. We're just focusing on what we need to do."

Geelong Cats expected to be very busy with player movement this year

2023 AFL Trade Period Opening Day

With Geelong general manager Andrew Mackie looking to build a concrete list due to recuperation after a low campaign last season, the Cats are expected to be among the clubs busiest with player movement this season. The club's list planning is in preparation for the arrival of the AFL's 19th club, Tasmania, come the 2028 season.

The Kardinia park club have their eyes on the Western Bulldogs’ Bailey Smith as a fitting addition to the Cats' rising midfield talent after a successful off-season at the beginning of the 2022 premiership run, where Jhye Clark (drafted with Pick 8), Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry were secured.

Mackie said about the club’s player movement plans to 3AW:

"It has been for a little bit. You look back to the trade period at the end of our grand final ... we had that in mind, We brought in Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn, Ollie Henry and were able to get Jhye Clark in the draft. We're really aware of where we need our age demographic and footy performance to be come the time Tassie are coming in.

"It's getting real now, isn't it? It seems like there's a groundswell of support. We've just got to be really well prepared.

"We have ongoing conversations about it, looking around corners and an eye on the future. It's something you've got to keep doing. We've been a couple of years into planning around Tassie."

So far, Geelong holds Picks 17, 37, 55 and 73 for the 2024 National Draft.