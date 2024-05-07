"It’s taking its time, and that’s okay” - Brisbane Lions star relaxed over stalling contract talks amidst interest from Victorian clubs

Brisbane Lions star player Hugh McCluggage is taking his time before extending his contract with the club. McCluggage will be a free agent by the end of this season, and Victorian clubs have shown interest in the player. However, amidst everything, McCluggage maintains his patience before signing a better deal for himself.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Australian rules football player opened up about his contract renewal, saying it's taking time, but that is okay for him. Speaking about the renewal of his contract, Hugh McCluggage said (via AFL):

“We both know where I sit. I love it here. I really enjoy playing footy with this group and living in Queensland. I think we both want to get something done, but it’s taking its time and that’s OK.”

Adding to his statement, the AFL star explained that the clubs would work on what would be best for them, and his manager would look to get the best deal for him.

McCluggage has time until the end of the year to figure out what would be best for him. So, currently, his prime focus is on his game and not on the deal. McCluggage stated:

“It’s not concerning me at all, and I don’t think it’s concerning anyone else or affecting the way that we go about things. You sign until the end of the year for a reason: so that you have that time to work through things. I’m just focused on playing as well as I can and making sure that we continue to improve our form.”

Hugh McCluggage has been playing for the Brisbane Lions since 2017, and over the years, he has contributed to the success of the club. However, only time will tell whether he will continue to play for the Lions or join another club for the next season.

A look into Hugh McCluggage's performance playing for Brisbane Lions

Hugh McCluggage was picked up by the Brisbane Lions in the 2016 AFL National Draft. He made his debut playing for the club in Round 3 of the 2017 season. McCluggage played in a match against St Kilda, but the Lions tasted a brutal 31-point defeat.

Hugh McCluggage played in 18 matches that season, recording eight goals in the season, and earning the AFL Rising Star nomination. The next season, he played in 22 matches, recording 10 goals. He was pretty impressive in the 2018 season where he scored 23 goals.

The 26-year-old has been serving as the vice-captain of the Brisbane Lions since 2023. Besides this, McCluggage was also awarded the Morrish Medal in 2016 and the Alastair Lynch Medal in 2019.