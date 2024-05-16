Jack Lukosius opening quarter sparks Gold Coast Suns against Geelong Cats

The Jack Lukosius backline experiment is officially over as he kicked three goals in the opening quarter of the Gold Coast Suns' game against Geelong (May 16). If that wasn’t enough, he also chopped out in the ruck against Mark Blicavs.

Lukosius sharked a backline dink kick to score a running goal at the goal line within a minute, then backed up with his second in the fifth minute. A strong contested mark in the left forward pocket saw him go back and run around from a tight angle to boot his third. He might have had a fourth but dropped a mark in the slippery conditions

The teams were evenly matched in the opening quarter, with Ned Moyle getting on top of opposing Toby Conway, with goals coming freely for both clubs. The Suns were able to repel most of the Cats' forward forays across the half-back line, with Sam Flanders getting 12 possessions.

Lukosius could have had his fourth again but selflessly passed to Ben Ainsworth, who went back and kicked a banana on his non-preferred side to put the Suns back in front early in the second quarter.

A 50m penalty at the restart from veteran David Swallow allowed Tanner Bruhn to give the Cats their sixth goal from six shots at goal. From then it was all downhill for the Cats, falling to a 33-point deficit at the half.

Gold Coast Suns star Jack Lukosius silences critics

Recent calls for Jack Lukosius to be traded will now subside as the former No. 3 draft pick continued his amazing Darwin goalscoring record. The South Australian now has 13 goals in Darwin, which is the second-most ever behind Brad Johnson.

He'll look to continue his rich vein of form moving forward. The Gold Coast Suns will next square off against Carlton on May 25.