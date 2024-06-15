Joe Daniher hits 5 goals as Brisbane Lions continue finals push with nervy victory over St Kilda 

Joe Daniher was the man of the moment for the Brisbane Lions in their Round 15 victory over St Kilda on Friday, June 14. The veteran forward spurred the Lions to a nervy 20-point triumph over the Saints, kicking five goals at the Gabba as the Lions continued their push for a playoff spot.

Chris Fagan's side took control of the match with a 31-point lead in the first quarter, with Daniher opening the scoring after seven minutes. Logan Morris and Callum Ah Chee added the second and third goals for the Lions before Mitch Owens scored twice to bring the Saints back into the game.

Owen's kicks were St Kilda's only goals in the first term as the Brisbane Lions added four more for a 44-13 scoreline. However, the visitors fought back in the second quarter, winning the term by eight points and reducing Brisbane's lead to 23 points at half-time. Daniher added two more goals and a behind to his tally in the quarter.

The third term was all Brisbane, with Eric Hoopwood registering two goals and behind in the first five minutes to restore control for the hosts. Daniher was again prolific for his side, kicking the last goal as the Lions won the quarter 34-20.

However, St Kilda produced their best performance on the night in the last quarter, kicking seven goals against Brisbane's four to win 44-27. The resurgence saw the Saints reduce the deficit to seven points, but Brisbane sealed victory with three successive goals, including Danuher's fifth of the night for a 126-106 victory.

The former Essendon star led his side's goalscoring with five goals, 20 disposals, 12 marks and one behind. Jack Higgins also recorded five goals for St Kilda.

How many goals has Joe Daniher kicked for the Brisbane Lions this season?

Joe Daniher was Brisbane Lions' top goalkicker in the outing against St Kilda. The 30-year-old kicked five goals in the 20-point win over the Saints, taking his season tally to 27 goals and 25 behinds in 13 games.

Last season, Daniher was the Lions' lead goalscorer with 61 goals and 37 behinds in 26 games. His goals propelled Brisbane Lions to the 2023 Grand Final, where they lost to Collingwood Magpies.

The former Essendon forward will look to continue his fine form in the forward 50 when the Lions next play the Port Adelaide Power in Round 15.