Jy Simpkin lights up the Optus Stadium as North Melbourne pick up their first win in 2024 

On Saturday, North Melbourne won their first game of the season in a match against West Coast, where co-captain Jy Simpkin regained the lead with a last-minute goal.

The Kangaroos initially looked set for a win, leading by 33 points in the fourth quarter. However, a holding ball decision against Elliot Yeo dealt the Eagles an upper hand. West Coast forward Paul Curtis sealed the deal about a minute later when he kicked a goal.

Simpkin’s free-kick was a result of Yeo’s penalty. In the fourth quarter of the game, Yeo yanked the ball with a tackle on George Wardlaw and was tackled as he struggled to stand up. His only options would have been to tap the ball out or concede taking possession.

It was quite an eventful close to a brilliant fourth quarter that had nine disposals netted, five clearances, three inside-50s, and a left-foot goal out of a forward-50 stoppage.

Simpkin also kicked a 50m goal at the beginning of the third quarter and finished with 28 disposals and five clearances.

North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles: Details from Saturday's game

Prior to Saturday’s game, North Melbourne had only won one first quarter this season, but the team made a strong comeback on Saturday. The Kangaroos won the first 10 clearances of the game and out-tackled the Eagles 25-11.

North Melbourne’s Luke Davies-Uniacke (25 disposals) led a dominant midfield while midfielder Harry Sheezel (30 and a goal), half-back Zac Fisher (36 and 11 rebounds), and ruckman Tristan Xerri (32 hitouts and nine clearances) were their side’s stars.

Forward Nick Larkey played a pivotal role in the win, kicking three goals in the third quarter that propelled the Kangaroos ahead.

George Wardlaw and Davies-Uniacke made quite an impact at stoppages, and Fisher gave them a bounce from the back half.

Cam Zurhaar used his strength to capitalize on North Melbourne's best ball movement moments before Larkey easily marked inside 50 to give the Eagles an eight-point lead at the halfway mark.

The Kangaroos dominated the third quarter as Larkey kicked three excellent goals, including two from snaps in general play and one from the boundary.

Davies-Uniacke made a neat start to the quarter, kicking an inside 50 goal, while Sheezel, pushing forward from the midfield, kicked his team's seventh consecutive goal.

The game began to look upward for West Coast as key forward Jake Waterman kicked three final-quarter goals, but it was not enough to turn the game around. The early stats were damning for West Coast, as North Melbourne won the game’s first 10 clearances and the first six center clearances in the first half.

The Eagles’ performance reflected the absence of their young midfield star Harley Reid and club champion Tim Kelly. Their predicament became glaring as free kicks were given away at stoppages.