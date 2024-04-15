Former Aussie star Jason Dunstall has been elevated to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame. The decision to include the former Hawthorn champion on the illustrious list of AFL (Australian Football League) players was announced by AFL Commission Chair Richard Goyder on Monday, April 15.

Dunstall is regarded as one of the greatest Australian rules footballers ever to play the game and the most illustrious from Queensland. The 59-year-old spent 13 seasons in the AFL, kicking 1254 goals in 269 games, and winning four premierships.

Additionally, he is one of only six players in AFL/VFL history to have kicked more than 1000 goals and the fastest player to reach the milestone. A feat he achieved in nine years and 142 days, nearly three years quicker than next-best Tony Lockett (12 years, 133 days).

A four-time club best and fairest, three-time Coleman Medallist, and 12-time leading goalkicker for the Hawks, Dunstall was the most prolific spearhead in a golden era for Hawthorn, earning him a legend status.

Dunstall will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame later on in the year. The AFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 18 in Melbourne, but the announcement has already sparked multiple positive reactions on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jason Dunstall "humbled and embarrassed" by his Legend status in AFL Hall of Fame

Jason Dunstall has revealed how it feels to be elevated to a legend status in the AFL Hall of Fame. The AFL on Monday, April 15 revealed that the Queensland-born forward will become the 32nd Aussie star to be inducted into the legendary club of Australian Football.

Reacting to his latest achievement, Dunstall while speaking to reporters said:

"It's an incredible privilege. I feel very humbled, almost to the point of embarrassment,"

"When you consider there's just a tick over 30 Legends in the game, it's the highest honour you can imagine. I feel incredibly grateful to the AFL. It's been a massive part of my life and to sit amongst names that are synonymous with the game now is incredibly humbling."

Jason Dunstall is regarded as one of the league's best forwards and goalscorers. He kicked an impressive 1254 goals - third behind only Tony Lockett (1360) and Gordon Coventry (1299) on the competition's all-time list of leading goal-kickers.